"It's nothing new": Carlos Sainz reacts to Red Bull firing Liam Lawson after 2 races

Carlos Sainz wasn’t surprised by Red Bull’s decision to swap Liam Lawson for Yuki Tsunoda. Speaking to Sky Sports ahead of the 2025 Japanese GP, the former Red Bull junior driver acknowledged that the Milton Keynes outfit has long had a ruthless approach to driver changes.

Sainz had been in contention for a Red Bull seat after Ferrari opted to replace him with Lewis Hamilton. However, Red Bull showed no interest in re-signing him, instead considering options like Sergio Perez and Daniel Ricciardo. When neither the Mexican nor the Australian delivered standout performances, the team opted for a bold move—promoting Lawson despite his limited experience. The New Zealander had only 11 races to his name before stepping into Red Bull’s senior team, while Tsunoda appeared more prepared for the promotion.

While Lawson’s struggles weren’t entirely unexpected, being axed after just two races was a particularly brutal call. Sainz, however, remained unfazed, noting that Red Bull’s approach to driver management has been consistent for the past decade. The 30-year-old said he wasn’t surprised by the team’s decision and was focused on his future with Williams. When asked if Red Bull was now paying the price for not signing him, Sainz deflected the question, choosing instead to look ahead to his next chapter.

Asked about the Red Bull swap between Liam Lawson and Yuki Tsunoda, Sainz said:

“No I just think it is nothing new no. Its just Red Bull and the way things are handled in Red Bull. And the way things go in Red Bull, we’ve seen it in the last 10 years in Formula 1 or since I’m in F1, that thats the way things are done there. And yeah one day you get the chance and the next day if you don’t do exactly the way you are expected to do, you get the upgrade or the downgrade... So yeah no news for me.”

Asked if Red Bull were paying the price for not hiring him, Sainz replied:

“Why everyone says no, its the toughest job in Formula 1, being next to Max in a car that Max knows so well. Yeah I don’t know. Maybe thats what people are talking. I guess it’s a good thing for me but at the same time I don’t care. Because I’m in the place that I want to be right now and in a good place also for my future, for myself. And I cannot wait to see where we can get to with Williams.”

Liam Lawson was unaware of axing until after the 2025 Chinese Grand Prix weekend

Liam Lawson revealed that he was unaware of his demotion to Red Bull’s junior team, VCARB, until after the Chinese Grand Prix. According to speculation in the paddock, the 23-year-old first heard about the decision through the media. Speaking at a press conference ahead of the Japanese Grand Prix, the New Zealander stated that the driver swap was only confirmed after the race.

When asked about his reaction to being dropped after just two races, Lawson acknowledged that uncertainty is an inherent part of the sport. He emphasized that simply being in an F1 car remained his priority and that he was focused on delivering results, as that was the only aspect of his career trajectory he could control.

Asked if he was aware of a potential swap at the Chinese GP weekend, Liam Lawson replied:

“No, I had no idea in China. It was something that was decided, I guess, the Monday or Tuesday afterwards. I found out after China basically. So yeah, it was, I think for all of us, probably more unexpected. But it was after the weekend.”

Asked about his thoughts on the swap itself, Lawson said:

“I think we know how Formula One is and how quickly things change. I mean, if I look back a year ago, I had no seat. I was here a year ago watching and wishing I was racing. Then I had the opportunity to race at the end of last year and the opportunity then to go to VCARB. So a lot has happened in 12 months.

"For me, the main thing is being in a car. I have the opportunity to prove why I belong here and that’s what I’ll try and do, and that’s what I do every single time I get in the car. That’s what I’ll be doing this weekend. I think things change very, very quickly and where my future is, I don’t know. The only way I can control that is by driving fast.”

Red Bull Racing will head into the Japanese Grand Prix with Yuki Tsunoda lining up alongside Max Verstappen, making him the Dutchman’s third teammate in the last five F1 races. The Japanese driver faces the immediate challenge of adapting to the tricky RB21 and closing the gap to the reigning champion in terms of performance.

Currently, Red Bull sits third in the Constructors’ standings, with Verstappen single-handedly contributing to their points tally. The Dutchman is second in the Drivers’ championship—an unfamiliar position compared to his dominant starts in the past three seasons. The Suzuka circuit, with its conventional high-downforce layout, is expected to provide a clearer picture of Red Bull’s true potential while also exposing any lingering weaknesses in their car. Meanwhile, Liam Lawson has the opportunity to prove Red Bull wrong by delivering strong performances at VCARB, where he will go head-to-head with his new teammate, Isaac Hadjar.

