It's official! Red Bull and Christian Horner's divorce finalised

Former F1 team principal Christian Horner has officially been removed by Red Bull from all its UK-based companies after his shock exit at the end of the 2025 British Grand Prix. The 51-year-old was sacked by the Austrian team following the race in Silverstone after over twenty years in the role of team principal and CEO in the Milton Keynes-based outfit.

Although Horner was sacked from the role with immediate effect, he continued to serve as a Director of Red Bull's other projects, such as Powertrains, Technology, and Racing entities.

New filings at the UK Companies House showcased Christian Horner had been officially terminated from the role and had left the brand after two decades. The duties for the UK entities would now be shared between Helmut Marko and Red Bull's long-time global head of HR, Stefan Salzer, for the time being.

The Brit was fired from his role following reports of internal conflict owing to his investigation into "inappropriate behavior with a female employee" at the start of the 2024 season. Although he was cleared of the charges last year, many important personnel decided to leave the team and join their rivals.

Under Christian Horner, the Austrian team won 14 titles in 20 years and had dominated the sport on two separate occasions over the last decade and a half.

Former Red Bull driver comments on Christian Horner's future in F1

Former Red Bull driver and pundit Robert Doornbos stated that he was confident Christian Horner would make a return to the F1 paddock in the future, given his experience of leading at the front of the grid in the sport.

Speaking with Motorsport.com, the F1 pundit spoke on the subject and said:

"Knowing Christian, yes. Let's not forget, he's incredibly young. He already has 20 years of experience, but he's still only 51. 20 years of experience as an F1 team principal and CEO of one of the world's largest brands, in both automotive and marketing - his successes speak for themselves."

He further spoke about the Brit's options on the grid and added:

“That was the only thing missing, what Lawrence Stroll [at Aston Martin] or Toto Wolff have. You simply want to be a shareholder. Only Alpine, if I go down the list. That would be a team that, at some point, is in such dire straits and says, 'We're at a loss'.

"Flavio [Briatore] isn't going to do it forever. Christian [could] say, 'I like a project like that, I'll take it on, and I want shares, then we'll make it a huge success again'.

Christian Horner has been linked heavily with Alpine since his exit from Red Bull, but the move could be a bit tricky, given that the French team will use Mercedes engines from the 2026 season.

