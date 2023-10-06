“It's an opportunity for more jobs, it's another two seats available for a female driver”: Lewis Hamilton welcomes Andretti’s F1 bid

In a recent interview, seven-time F1 World Champion Lewis Hamilton voiced his support for Andretti Autosport's bid to join the Formula One grid.

Following months of speculation, reports confirmed last week that the FIA has officially accepted Andretti's bid, effectively securing the American team's position as the eleventh entrant in the prestigious racing series.

Led by the renowned racing figure Michael Andretti, Andretti Autosport's imminent foray into F1 has garnered significant attention from both fans and experts alike.

Although an official announcement regarding the the American outfit's bid being accepted is yet to be made, Lewis Hamilton endorsed Andretti's rumored arrival in an interview with ESPN, ahead of the Qatar Grand Prix:

"I think it's great."

Hamilton highlighted the exciting prospects that come along with the Andretti deal. The addition of a new team not only promises an expansion of job opportunities within the sport but also creates openings for female drivers to make their mark. He stated:

"I've always felt there wasn't enough cars on the grid. While there's definitely people that won't be happy for me to be supportive of it, I think it's great. It's an opportunity for more jobs, it's another two seats available for a female driver to come through. It opens up more possibilities and I think it would be more exciting for the race."

Lewis Hamilton lauds praises on "phenomenal" Max Verstappen

Lewis Hamilton recently extended praise towards Max Verstappen for his exceptional performance throughout the 2023 F1 campaign.

The seven-time world champion, while speaking to Sky F1 ahead of the Qatar GP, addressed Verstappen's exceptional achievements and Red Bull's dominance in the 2023 season.

As Max Verstappen edges closer towards his third straight world championship, the Mercedes stalwart demonstrated a gracious recognition of Verstappen's accomplishments.

When asked about the impact of Verstappen's victory on the sport's hierarchy, Hamilton asserted:

"I wouldn't rank him. I think ranking people is an opinion-based thing. I think he's earned his position, he's done an amazing job with the package that he has."

Lewis Hamilton went on to commend not only Verstappen but also the Red Bull team, noting their faultless execution throughout the year.

"Him and the team have been phenomenal this year, faultless, and I think they've raised the bar. As a team we have to look at that, and say, 'ok, these are the areas that we need to develop to be able to match that and compete'," Hamilton further emphasized.