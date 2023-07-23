"It's perfection. It's art. Only Lewis Hamilton can do that”: Former F1 champion praises the Mercedes star’s stunning qualifying lap

Former world champion Nico Rosberg Could not help but shower praise on his former Mercedes teammate Lewis Hamilton after the latter got a surprising pole position at the 2023 Hungarian Grand Prix on Saturday.

The German driver is not shy about expressing his feelings about his former rival in his punditry duties. But even he was left dumbfounded by the qualifying lap of the seven-time world champion in the Hungaroring.

Speaking with Sky Sports, Nico Rosberg stated that Hamilton's pole lap, which was 0.003s better than Max Verstappen's, was near perfection from the Brit:

"He gave it everything he had. I witnessed these special moments and the days he used to have. Today was one of those. That lap there is like perfection, it's art. Only Lewis Hamilton can do that on such days. No one could have even gone a hundredth quicker. How awesome, super.”

Mercedes team boss on Lewis Hamilton's pole lap in Hungary

F1 Grand Prix of Great Britain - Practice

Mercedes Team Principal Toto Wolff Stated that it was an amazing lap from Lewis Hamilton and claimed that if he has the right car, that's what he can deliver with it.

In the team notes as per PitPass, Wolff said:

"We had a package today that was competitive. That's something we can be really proud of. Lewis drove an amazing lap and put it on the pole. If you give him a car, that's what he can do."

He continued:

"We made some good decisions with the set-up overnight and the drivers moved it in the right direction in FP3. The car we had today gave them confidence and allowed them to push."

He added:

"We will be fighting tomorrow, and we know it will be tough. The long run pace of others looked strong but form in the race sometimes looks a little different to practice. We will be giving it everything we've got and see what our car is capable of."

Trackside Engineering Director Andrew Shovlin also added:

"It's great to get pole with Lewis; he had a really strong session. A lot of hard work has gone into improving the car over recent races and it's a sign that we're moving in a good direction.

It will be fascinating to see if Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes can take on Red Bull and Max Verstappen in the main race on Sunday, get their first win of the season, and become the first team to defeat the world champions in 2023.