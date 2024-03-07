“It's really disappointing to see what's happening”: Lewis Hamilton calls out the handling of Christian Horner’s investigation

Mercedes star Lewis Hamilton shared his views on the Christian Horner and Red Bull investigation saga.

Christian Horner was accused of inappropriate behavior by a female employee. His team's parent company initiated an internal investigation against him, eventually clearing him of any allegations. However, the situation worsened when an anonymous email leaked several conversations between Horner and the female employee, again fueling the controversy.

Horner's investigation not only plagued Red Bull but F1 as a whole; hence, many notable figures in the sport, including Lewis Hamilton, gave their views on it.

The Mercedes driver expressed how disappointed he was to see the Christian Horner-Red Bull controversy. He urged the sport as a whole to manage the situation in a better way.

"As someone who loves this sport, it is really disappointing to see what is happening right now. It does not look good from the outside world and it does not look good from the inside too, I assure you. I think this is a really very important moment for sport to really show and adhere to its values, holding us accountable for our actions," Hamilton said. (via motorsport.nextgen-auto.com)

Hamilton further added,

"This is a really crucial moment for the sport in terms of what we project to the world and how it is managed - and this has not been very well managed till now and transparency is really essential," Hamilton added.

Lewis Hamilton reckons Red Bull will continue to dominate in F1

While speaking to the media, Lewis Hamilton stated that he did not feel downbeat after the 2024 F1 Bahrain GP, where he finished fifth. He later predicted that Red Bull would continue to dominate F1 for the foreseeable future.

“I feel good, I don’t feel downbeat. I think a super average race. And I think once I go back and see this time of the Red Bulls that will add to that. You know, they’re going to win everything for a while,” he said.

While Hamilton finished fifth, Red Bull star Max Verstappen won the Bahrain GP by several seconds, while his teammate Sergio Perez finished second. Red Bull had the best possible start to the 2024 F1 season with a 1-2 finish.