"It's the result that Formula 1 needs": Fernando Alonso backed to win the 2023 F1 Monaco GP

F1 pundit Ted Kravitz is boarding the Fernando Alonso hype train, as he feels that the veteran F1 driver could win his 33rd race in the 2023 F1 Monaco GP. Despite being the oldest driver on the grid, Alonso has been performing extremely well and is the best of the rest, apart from Red Bull drivers. He currently sits third in the drivers' championship.

Speaking on the Sky Sports F1 podcast, the British F1 presenter went with a Fernando Alonso win for the upcoming Monaco GP. He explained how, despite the Aston Martin AMR23 being a slightly draggy car, it can manage tires brilliantly.

He said:

"I'm going with 33; I'm going with the 33rd win for Fernando Alonso. I'm going to board that hype train. Yeah, I just think, you know, I mean, I know he's invested a lot into it, it's a bit of a draggy car, but it's got great tire performance."

Furthermore, he admits that there are other drivers like Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton who have the potential to win at Monaco as well. However, he simply wants a fascinating race with an unexpected win from the Aston Martin driver.

He hinted at how the overall sport has become slightly dull, especially in front of the grid. Moreover, an Alonso win will be huge and could uplift fans and pundits after the unfortunate events in Imola.

He added:

"Sorry we're doing it again, tire chat and all of that, but you know, he's such a clever guy who knows how to win around Monaco I know Max does I know Lewis does. I think it's the result that he's after, and I think it would be...it's kind of result that maybe Formula One needs after Imola."

Alonso himself has hyped the Monaco GP and hinted that he could have a great chance of winning the race.

F1 pundit feels Fernando Alonso could win the Monaco GP

F1 Grand Prix of Miami

Another F1 pundit and presenter, Tom Clarkson, also feels that Fernando Alonso could win the Monaco GP. While speaking on the F1 Nation podcast, he explained how the Spanish driver has heaps of experience, which the Monaco track demands.

Moreover, the Aston Martin AMR23 has been quicker than Red Bull and Ferrari in slow corners, something that the track has in abundance. Hence, there are huge chances that the veteran could clinch his 33rd race win.

Clarkson said:

"For me, Fernando Alonso. He's that man. If he's got a car that is as competitive as a Red Bull and a Ferrari. Throw in those conditions. Throw in the fact that he's been there for 20 years, he's won twice before, in 2006, 2007. It is all slightly pointing in the direction of Fernando Alonso and win #33 for him."

The 2023 F1 Monaco GP will be held this weekend, on May 23.

Poll : 0 votes