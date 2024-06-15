Sauber F1 driver Valtteri Bottas has emphasized the need for big upgrades for their 2024 challenger, C44. The Swiss outfit currently sits at the bottom of the constructors' standings, with zero points on the board.

Nine rounds into the 2024 F1 season, the recently rebranded Kick Sauber team remains the only team yet to score a point. The Hinwil-based outfit failed to score points in the chaotic Canadian GP, despite five drivers retiring from the race.

Valtteri Bottas acknowledged that not finishing in the top 10 in Montreal, underscores the lack of performance, confirming that they have the slowest car on the grid. The Finnish driver bluntly suggested that significant upgrades to the C44 are necessary to improve their plight.

Trending

"We still have work to do, We need to keep bringing upgrades and make the car faster. It is not rocket science, we just need more bits," he was quoted by motorsport.com.

Expand Tweet

The former Mercedes driver revealed that the team has planned to bring upgrades in the coming races, however, he insists that the car needs to be overhauled with big upgrades.

"We need to keep making the car faster, we need to keep bringing upgrades. There’s some plan for the future, but we need bigger upgrades and more of them. I think that’s the key honestly," he told Formula 1.

Sauber had a disastrous start to its 2024 campaign, as pitstop issues bugged the team. Although they eventually resolved the issues, their rivals in the back half of the grid have since upped their game with upgrades, further exposing Sauber's lack of pace.

Valtteri Bottas outlines his expectations for the Spanish GP

As the points drought stretches for the Swiss-based team, Valtteri Bottas indicated that the team will bring minor upgrades for the Spanish GP at Circuit de Barcelona Catalunya.

The 4.657 km (2.894 mi) track has a good mix of slow and high-speed corners, providing the teams with a better read of the balance of their car. Bottas hopes the upgrades help the team qualify in the Top-15 consistently, allowing them to build forward.

"We have small things but a very high downforce track, a different track to here. I think it is going to be close, as we have seen. The next step is to get back to Q2 and then we can fight a bit better," Bottas was quoted by motorsport.com.

Sauber currently occupies last place in the standings, trailing Williams by two points, Alpine by five, and Haas, in seventh place, by seven points.