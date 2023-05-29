"It’s very rude to look up people’s skirts": Why Red Bull boss Christian Horner wasn't bothered with rivals getting a view of the floor

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner remains unfazed by the fact that their competitors had an opportunity to inspect their car's floor when Sergio Perez's car was lifted by a crane on Saturday.

"It has been a bit of a show and tell from all the teams, everybody has been up in the air at some point. It's the same for everyone.



The Austrian team has established an overwhelming dominance over their rivals since the midpoint of the previous season, with their RB18 and RB19 designs being the fastest on the grid by a mile. The team's performance advantage is widely attributed to the aerodynamic efficiency of the airflow beneath their car's floor. Although Perez's crash during Q1 in Monaco provided a rare glimpse of Red Bull's design, it does not concern Horner.

The Briton claimed that the team's rivals already know what the underfloor of the RB19 looks like. Speaking to the media in Monaco, Horner said:

"It’s very rude to look up people’s skirts. Pictures of floors get taken in and around the paddock. They arrive in vans, they work with the cars, the shutters are up. Each team will be employing spy photographers to get pictures of the cars when they’re in parts and pieces. So that’s common practice."

The Red Bull boss continued:

“I wouldn’t have thought it’s the first picture of the floor. It’s probably the first time it’s been suspended from a crane. But all teams are always striving for that intelligence.”

Fernando Alonso's tire strategy made Red Bull boss nervous

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner was concerned upon learning that Fernando Alonso had opted to start the 2023 F1 Monaco GP on hard tires.

Despite the team's commanding presence in the championship standings, leading both the drivers' and constructors' tables, Red Bull aren't taking anything for granted and are keeping a close eye on their competitors.

During an interview with Sky Sports, Horner expressed his nervousness regarding the decision of several drivers, including Fernando Alonso, to start the race on hard tires. This strategic choice allowed them to potentially extend their stints before making pit stops, a tactic that Max Verstappen might not be able to replicate with his medium tires.

Horner said:

“I was nervous from about the moment the red light came on. When they pull the covers off and you see quite a few have gone on the hard tyre, you think OK, and with rain around if they can go far enough and the mediums can degrade.”

With the Austrian team having won each of the six races so far, it will be interesting to follow their progress in 2023.

