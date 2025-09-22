"It’s a sad day": Fans react to Red Bull and Christian Horner finalising a $100M settlement

Former Red Bull F1 team principal Christian Horner has officially left the Milton Keynes-based team. In line with this, people from all over the globe have come forward to give their reactions.Christian Horner, who led the charge of Red Bull F1 since 2005, was relieved of his duties as team principal and CEO on 9th July 2025. Back then, he was still linked with the team, but following a recent settlement agreement, the Brit has officially left. Moreover, it has been reported by Motorsport that he has been paid in the range of $70M - 100M.In line with this major development involving Christian Horner, fans have taken to social media, and a particular fan via X wrote:&quot;It’s a sad day. We needed someone like a Horner to stir up drama in the paddock. Been quite boring since he left.&quot;Skeptik @ad_astra999LINK@SkySportsF1 It’s a sad day. We needed someone like a Horner to stir up drama in the paddock. Been quite boring since he left.A second person via the same platform had the following to add:&quot;Bye bye, CEO Christian Horner. You did a fantastic job — you challenged Mercedes at their peak and gave the world a chance to witness the brilliance of a driver like Max Verstappen. You are truly a legendary team principal, Horner.&quot;Here are some of the other reactions:&quot;End of an era at Red Bull Racing, Horner’s leadership shaped so many championship moments.&quot; A fan wrote.&quot;Despite its ups and downs, he basically did a good job bringing Red Bull to where they are today. So kudos to him, even if he left without honors.&quot; Another added.&quot;You really did great.&quot; Another added.During his tenure as the leader of the Red Bull F1 team, Horner amassed an impressive eight drivers' world championships and six constructors' championships.&quot;It's been an honor&quot;: Christian Horner's take following his sacking in JulyChristian Horner is easily one of the most experienced individuals when it comes to running a team in the pinnacle of motorsport. He had a memorable run with Red Bull during which he had some exceptional drivers drive for his team. The most notable ones are the four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel and the reigning champion Max Verstappen.While it must have been tough for Horner to leave the team after a long tenure, he did take the time to share his views via Instagram on July 10. Back then, he posted a picture of himself and added the following via a specific section of the long message:&quot;It’s been an honour to be part of this incredible era of motorsport. I leave with immense pride in what we’ve achieved and also with what’s in the pipeline for 2026 — and huge respect for everyone who’s made F1 the pinnacle it is today. Thank You.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostIn the future, Christian Horner could return to Formula 1, leading the charge of a team other than Red Bull.