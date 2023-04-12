"It’s still the talent" - Guenther Steiner cites Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton examples to prove how money isn't everything in F1

Guenther Steiner has used the example of Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton to prove that it's not all about money in F1.

The Haas principal signed Russian driver Nikita Mazepin in 2021 and one of, if not the only reason behind signing him was the money that came with it. Talking about the circumstances of having a pay driver and whether that dissuades him from the sport, Steiner admitted that it can put you off.

However, he also feels it's not all about money in F1, as many talented drivers from humble backgrounds have made the sport. Citing the example of Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton, Steiner said:

“I think a lot of people think about it. Obviously, to go racing, you need money, but if you look at the field at the moment, there are people who when they started, had no money. Lewis is the perfect example. I know that Max Verstappen, his father raced in F1, but he didn’t have money, and his father’s reputation wasn’t good. It wouldn’t have been a help for Max if he hadn’t had talent."

He added:

"So, I think the talent still comes through. Obviously money is a bigger influence on your career than it is in football – if I would deny that, I would be Pinocchio – but in the end, you still need to have some talent. Lewis won the championship; Max won the championship – it’s still the talent. Nobody bought the championship yet.”

"We are both mature" - Sergio Perez on relationship with teammate Max Verstappen

Max Verstappen's teammate Sergio Perez tried to clear the air recently where he talked about how their relationship is built on a great deal of respect:

"Inside, it is a great atmosphere with the team. There is a very high level of respect between each other in the team with all the engineers from their side or my side. I think we are both mature enough to know what's right and what's wrong. As long as that keeps being the case, then I don't expect anything to change."

Max Verstappen leads the championship after three races and has taken over the mantle of being the best driver on the grid from Lewis Hamilton. He's the favourite to win this season as well, but with 20 races left, it might be too early to make such a prediction.

Poll : 0 votes