“It’s not true”: Yuki Tsunoda makes honest admission on his Red Bull future

Yuki Tsunoda has made an honest admission about his future at Red Bull, claiming that he is a little worried about what happens beyond 2025. The Japanese driver joined the team after two rounds of the ongoing F1 season, replacing Liam Lawson.

Ad

Yuki Tsunoda was many people's pick to be Max Verstappen's teammate at Red Bull in 2025. But the Austrian team decided to place their bets on Liam Lawson instead. But the Kiwi driver was out of the racing seat after just two races in the season.

Tsunoda ended up replacing him, as they completed a swap with Lawson heading back to Racing Bulls. The 25-year-old got the seat that he wanted belatedly, but has struggled to make it his own since.

Ad

Trending

Unlike Verstappen, who seems to be staying at Red Bull in 2026, Tsunoda's future is already under pressure. While speaking at the Belgian GP, the driver, who only has a contract until the end of this season, also admitted that he was worried about his future at the team.

"If I say I'm not worried, it's not true, but it's up to them what they decide," said Tsunoda. [via GPBlog]

Ad

After joining the team from the Japanese GP onwards, Yuki Tsunoda has only scored points on three occasions. He is also without a point in the last six race weekends.

Tsunoda did have a solid outing during Qualifying for the Belgian GP, though, as he managed to finish seventh. But a poor strategy call by the Red Bull team during the race took away any chances of him finishing in the points at Spa. This was yet another disastrous chapter in the driver's time at his new team.

Ad

Yuki Tsunoda claims "miscommunication" with Red Bull was the reason behindthe Belgian GP strategy blunder

Yuki Tsunoda during the Belgian Grand Prix - Source: Getty

Yuki Tsunoda has blamed "miscommunication" for his Belgian GP strategy error, which eventually cost him a top-10 finish during the race. The Red Bull driver explained how the team gave him the order to pit after he was already past the pit lane.

Ad

Speaking about the incident, Tsunoda explained how a delay of just one lap in pitting proved to be costly to his whole race.

"There was a miscommunication I guess between myself and the team. I requested to switch to the dry tyre, they called me way too late, I unfortunately had just passed the pit entry when they called me," said Tsunoda. [via Formula1.com]

Ad

"One lap in these kinds of conditions is very decisive; I lost five positions and was stuck behind a bit all the race. That’s it, that was my race," he added.

Lewis Hamilton was the first driver to take the gamble to switch the slick tires very early on in the race, and the Briton was considerably quicker than any other driver. Seeing this, almost all cars came into the pits. But Tsunoda missed this opportunity by just one lap, meaning he went from P7 to P12 when he came out.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Samyak Sharma Samyak Sharma is a Motorsports journalist at Sportskeeda, covering Formula One and IndyCar. A graduate in Mass Media and Journalism, he aims to transform his lifelong passion for playing and following sports into a thriving career in sports journalism. He believes that sports naturally deliver the most compelling stories, needing no script to captivate the world.



Samyak is dedicated to providing detailed and insightful coverage, keeping an eye on all developments on and off the track to ensure timely and accurate reporting. He closely follows Max Verstappen, inspired by the Dutchman's ability to balance precision and aggression on the track.



Samyak envisions the continued growth of motorsports globally and hopes to see Formula One return to the V8 engines while still continuing to be sustainable. As for IndyCar, he envisions greater international exposure to rival the global reach of F1.



Outside the world of motorsports, Samyak immerses himself in his love for football and cricket, passionately cheering for his favorite team, Manchester United. He also enjoys catching the occasional tennis match, broadening his appreciation for sports. Know More