"It’s unfortunate that some are so detached from being decent people" - Fans react to Esteban Ocon's emotional statement

Fans have expressed their disappointment over the criticism received by Alpine F1 driver Esteban Ocon after his crash with teammate Pierre Gasly on the opening lap of the 2024 Monaco Grand Prix. The French driver came under heavy scrutiny from fans as well as F1 personnel alike who publicly criticized the former for his involvement in the crash.

Ocon tried to take P10 from his teammate at the Le Portier corner before entering the tunnel as it is extremely difficult to overtake in the streets of the Principality. He understeered after making the move and banged wheels with Gasly which sent Ocon flying in the air and causing damage to his A524.

Alpine F1 team boss Bruno Famin was seen fuming after the race as Esteban Ocon did not follow pre-race instructions and took himself out of the race. Famin suggested that he would take 'appropriate consequences' which was interpreted as benching the 2021 Hungarian GP winner for the Canadian GP next weekend.

Trending

In a recent statement, Esteban Ocon expressed his hurt over the negative comments, writing on X:

"Much has been said in the aftermath of the Monaco Grand Prix. While I have received many messages of support, I have been deeply saddened by the amount of abuse and negativity that I have received online regarding my character, my driving, and my career."

Expand Tweet

F1 fans sympathized with Ocon immediately afterwards.

"You’re not my favorite driver but it’s unfortunate that some are so detached from being decent people that they feel the need to be so angry over a racing incident," said one fan.

"People cross so many lines in the name of ‘criticism’ & forget drivers are real people too doing their best," claimed another.

"You are a talented driver and a true professional. Stay focused on your passion and ignore the negativity," wrote another fan.

Here are some more reactions:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Esteban Ocon confirms his appearance at the Canadian GP

Alpine F1 driver Esteban Ocon has stated that he is looking forward to racing in Montreal, terming the support in the city for the sport as 'fantastic'.

As per F1.com, the 27-year-old said:

“There is no reward without risk in Formula 1 – and race starts are intense, even more so in Monaco where the opening lap can dictate your finishing result. In the end, we are all competitors and hard, fair racing throughout the field is what makes our sport so great and the main reason why I love this sport so much.

“I’m looking forward to competing in Montreal, in front of the fantastic Canadian fans, and to the exciting opportunities the future holds.”

Esteban Ocon has scored points in every Canadian GP he has raced in, with P6 in 2017 and 2022 being his best finish at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve.