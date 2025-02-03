“It’s a whole different mindset”: Haas F1 boss opens up on ‘different challenge’ heading into 2025 season

The Haas F1 team has become profitable for the first time since its entry into F1 in 2016. Team principal Ayao Komatsu revealed that with increased monetary influx, the team will face a different challenge of staying under the budget cap, which is an unfamiliar problem.

The American-based racing outfit marked its debut in F1 back in 2016 but struggled to produce satisfactory performances under Gunther Steiner's leadership. Moreover, in 2024, Steiner's contract as team principal wasn't renewed, with Ayao Komatsu being appointed as his replacement.

Last season, the team finished P7 in the constructors championship with 58 points. They clocked points in the last eight of the nine Grand Prix, hinting at the positive trend.

Moreover, according to reports, the American team has become profitable for the first time since its entry into the sport. Toyota Gazoo Racing also signed a technical partnership deal last year, reportedly resulting in a significant monetary influx.

Team principal Ayao Komatsu revealed that for the first time in history, owner Gene Haas won't have to spend any money on the team in 2025. Talking to F1's official website, Komatsu said:

“This year is the first time that, as a company, Gene doesn’t have to put his own money in. We haven’t been hitting the budget cap, [but] we are hitting it this year. So, we have a different challenge of making sure we stay within the budget cap."

He added:

“Before, when we were under the budget cap, if we had money, we could spend it without worrying about it. Now we have to make sure we stay within the budget cap. So it’s a whole different mindset. But if you want to be competitive, that’s the minimum where you should be."

For the 2025 F1 season, Haas will have a different drivers lineup. Esteban Ocon has signed a multi-year deal, whereas rookie Oliver Bearman will be making his debut as a full-time driver.

Haas team principal fires warning at new drivers' lineup

Haas tem principal Ayao Komatsu [L] with Oliver Bearman [R] (Image Source: Getty)

Esteban Ocon and Oliver Bearman are set to be teammates for the Haas F1 team in the 2025 season. However, team principal Ayao Komatsu has warned the duo of internal rivalry ahead of the season.

Citing the example of Nikita Mazepin and Mick Schumacher, Komatsu said (via GP Blog):

"I don't think Nikita and Mick are any example to go by. If you have to go back to that combination, basically you’re in trouble. I don't think we go back to '21. Seriously."

Nikita and Mick had a strained relationship as teammates in the 2021 F1 season. They had numerous crashes, which caused a huge financial turmoil for the team. Hence, Komatsu wants to avoid a similar case with new teammates Ocon and Bearman.

