“It’s for Wikipedia, nobody reads that anyway": Mercedes boss reacts to Max Verstappen’s historic F1 record at Monza

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff was unimpressed with Max Verstappen's new F1 world record for the most consecutive wins, saying such feats are only for the books.

Verstappen drove down to victory at Monza during the Italian Grand Prix to mark his tenth consecutive victory this season. This made him the only driver in the history of Formula 1 to achieve this feat, breaking Sebastian Vettel's 2013 and Alberto Ascari's 1952 & 1953 records of winning the most consecutive races.

However, Toto Wolff, whose team was the third fastest in the race today, feels that this record is only for the books and no one actually reads it. Speaking to Sky Sports, he said that he doesn't care for the records.

"Our situation was a little bit different because we had two guys fighting against each other within the team," he said.

"I don’t know if he cares about the records. It is not something that would be important for me, those numbers, it is for Wikipedia and nobody reads that anyway," he added.

While Max Verstappen took victory after fighting with the Ferrari of Carlos Sainz in the race, Mercedes' George Russell and Lewis Hamilton had to work rather harder for their P5 and P6 finishes respectively. Both drivers were given five-second time penalties, and they had to make their way through it to ensure their finishing position.

Max Verstappen shares his and Red Bull's incredible achievement on social media

Max Verstappen has millions of fans on social media, but he himself is not someone who posts quite regularly. However, winning ten consecutive races makes for a good reason to share a post.

The double world champion was quick to tweet about the incredible achievement he now has alongside his team, Red Bull Racing.

"A 10/10 performance today @redbullracing🏆," Verstappen tweeted.

"To win 10 races in a row, and 15 consecutive races as a team, is unbelievable! 💪 I’m beyond proud to achieve this milestone together 👏Today we will enjoy this moment and then we will keep pushing for more," he added.

Expand Tweet

Red Bull have also become the only Formula 1 team in history to win 15 races in a row. There has been no other team that has been able to challenge the Milton Keynes-based outfit this season, and although Ferrari gave them some challenges in Italy, Verstappen was able to comfortably secure his historic win.