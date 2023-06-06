"It's the worst bucket hat ever" - Lewis Hamilton makes fun of Carlos Sainz during the 2023 F1 Spanish GP race weekend

Lewis Hamilton was recently seen laughing out loud while looking at his phone right before turning up for an interview in the TV pen during the 2023 F1 Spanish GP. This was because he took a picture of Carlos Sainz and was amused by the bucket hat he was wearing.

This particular moment was captured by the cameraman and published on the official F1 Twitter account. In the video, Lewis Hamilton is seen laughing after showing the picture to a Mercedes team member before turning up in front of the interviewer. He kept chuckling and showed the picture to the interviewer as well, saying:

"Yeah, I've got a great picture of Carlos! I took a great picture of Carlos earlier. It's the bucket hat! It's the worst bucket hat ever."

Although Carlos Sainz was wearing a perfectly normal hat with red chili peppers on it, Lewis Hamilton was not a fan of it.

Of course, he was not making fun of his colleague in an insulting manner; he was simply having a good time after clicking a funny picture of Sainz.

Lewis Hamilton delighted by Mercedes' development progress in the Spanish GP

Lewis Hamilton was happy to have a strong car in the 2023 F1 Spanish GP, which allowed him to finish second in the race. His Mercedes teammate, George Russell, also had a brilliant race as he finished third.

After the race, the seven-time world champion spoke about how the car felt great after nearly one-and-a-half years.

"It was definitely the best the car has been for the last year and a half so that's kudos to the amazing group of people we have back at the factory continuing to work hard and push the car forwards. It's felt the best yesterday and today that it's felt for the past 14 or 15 months. That's super encouraging I think, not only for me but for everybody in the team," Hamilton said as per Sky Sports.

Although Lewis Hamilton admits that on some race weekends, Aston Martin or Ferrari could have the upper hand, he sounded confident of Mercedes' race pace.

"This will be a big boost for everybody's morale and we'll take that energy on to developing the car. There will be times when the Aston is maybe slightly ahead or the Ferrari maybe is ahead but I think our race pace continues to be a strength of ours, as it was last year. I think this weekend particularly we understand the car even more so we can count on that being strong moving forwards," Hamilton added.

Lewis Hamilton further secured the fourth spot in the drivers' championship, scoring 18 points in the Spanish GP. He currently has a total of 87 points.

