"It says daddy on it": Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds and Alpine driver Esteban Ocon collaborate for a hilarious encounter

Ryan Reynolds recently met with Alpine driver Esteban Ocon and shared a hilarious moment. Ever since Reynolds, along with a group of investors, bought a massive stake in the French team, the actor has been a lot more connected with them and their drivers.

Before the 2023 F1 Las Vegas GP, Reynolds met with Ocon, where the latter showcased the special Deadpool-themed race helmet he will be wearing during the race. In the video, Reynolds was extremely excited to see the helmet since he played the fictional character himself and is famous for it.

When it came to gifting the Alpine driver with something, Reynolds fumbled for a few seconds and said:

"I didn't bring you anything, but I did...I do have one thing, though. Here you go."

Expand Tweet

Reynolds took out one of his bracelets and gave it to Esteban Ocon. It was a pink bracelet that had something written on it.

"It says 'Daddy' on it?" the French driver said.

Although it was quite hilarious, both simply acted awkwardly and went on with the mini-skit. Reynolds simply stated that it was just a metaphor and that Ocon should wear the bracelet during the Las Vegas GP.

"Yes it says 'Daddy', but that's just a...just a metaphor!" Reynolds said.

Alpine driver Esteban Ocon invited by Ryan Reynolds to the Deadpool film set

A few months ago, Alpine stakeholder Ryan Reynolds invited Esteban Ocon to the set of Deadpool in London. Since the French driver is a massive Marvel and comic fan, he was excited to have a chat with the film star and head to the film set.

Ocon told the on-site media at Silverstone:

“It is fantastic. I was extremely lucky to be able to chat with Ryan, so we exchanged a couple of WhatsApp [messages] together. He said I was invited onto set in London for the Deadpool movie, so I am definitely going to be going. He also said he was very much looking forward to learning from our world."

"I am a massive comic and Marvel fan, a massive Deadpool fan and he is just very inspiring in what he does, outside his acting world, he is an extremely talented businessman as well. So I am very much looking forward to meeting him properly,” he added.

Expand Tweet

Ryan Reynolds, along with a group of investors, acquired a 24 percent stake in the Alpine F1 team. The deal was to pay around €200,000,000 for the stake.