"It shows what a champion we have”: Fernando Alonso’s work ethics praised by Aston Martin team boss

Aston Martin's team principal Mike Krack is impressed by Fernando Alonso's work with the team as he spoke about the driver's impact and the energy he brings in.

Fernando Alonso's start to the 2023 season has been way above the expectations of the team. They have developed incredibly well and it has helped the Spaniard finish P3 in all the races that have been held by now.

While this includes the work that the team has done, Mike Krack feels that Alonso's individual work ethic has been a major boost. When he scored on one of the podiums, the entire crew was chanting his name. Krack mentioned that this was just a confirmation of the place he holds in the team.

"I think it was a confirmation basically, of where he's standing in the team. He brought a lot of energy, a lot of positiveness when he arrived."

He added:

"He is leading by example at all times. He's there very early, he's working really hard, and it is this lead by example that everybody just sees and grabs on and gives an extra level of motivation. And I think the singing of the name was like a confirmation also for him that he really brought a lot into the team."

Krack also discussed the expectations that they held for this year. He mentioned that three podiums right after the start of the season would have been impossible to believe. However, owing to Fernando Alonso's performance, it is what the team achieved.

"If someone told me you will have three podiums after the first three races I would have not believed it. But it shows also what a champion we have there. He's just incredible, his consistency."

Krack stated that he is impressed by Fernando Alonso's consistency throughout a race weekend

Apart from an incredible racecraft and pace, Fernando Alonso has shown incredible stability during a race weekend. His experience has surely helped Aston Martin during the practice sessions, and his qualifying pace hasn't been any less impressive, either. Krack mentioned the same, as Motorsport quoted him saying:

"If you look at all the sessions so far throughout the year he has always been there, in every session, in every FP1, FP2, he'll always up there and pushes the maximum all the time."

However, Krack mentioned that there is still much work on the car remaining. He feels that although the team has developed quite a lot, they still need to manage their expectations. Even after their amazing pace, it is quite a challenge to battle with Red Bull, too.

Poll : 0 votes