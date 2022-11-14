Sergio Perez blasted Max Verstappen over the team radio after the 2022 F1 Brazilian GP. The two-time world champion had an eventful race where he collided with Lewis Hamilton early in the race and had to drop to the back of the grid.

Verstappen was able to make his way through the field and a late race safety car meant that he was right on the tail of his teammate, Sergio Perez.

Verstappen, on fresher soft tires, had a pace advantage over Perez. He was thus let through by the Mexican with the caveat that he will swap back if he is unable to pass Fernando Alonso.

On the last lap of the race, when Verstappen could not pass Alonso, he was given the team order to give the position back to Perez. Verstappen not only declined but clapped back at the team on the team radio after the race.

Will Buxton @wbuxtonofficial And while Max is every bit a deserving two time champion he showed today he has much to learn about what it is to be a team leader. For everything Checo has done to help his cause, today's result means nothing to Max in the wider view. Disrespected his teammate and his team.

Sergio Perez, furious at not getting the position back, a position that would have helped him in his battle for P2 in the championship, blasted Max Verstappen. In the post-race team radio exchange, while Red Bull boss Christian Horner and race engineer Hugh Bird were apologetic, Perez was in no mood to listen. Here's how the exchange went:

Sergio Perez:

"Yeah, thank you for that guys. Thank you. This shows who he really is."

Hugh Bird:

"I don't know what to say."

RBR News 🇳🇱🇲🇽 @redbulletin | Checo: "Yeah - Thank you for that guys - Thank you"



"This shows who he really is"



Bird: "I don't know what to say"



Not going to be a fun debrief...

It is a bit disappointing: Sergio Perez

Speaking to Sky Sports after the race, Sergio Perez revealed that he was told Max Verstappen would relinquish the position. The Mexican did admit that this was disappointing after all that he has done for his Dutch teammate. He said:

"I was told to let him by and that I was going to get back the position. I don't know what the complications were on his side, no idea. Maybe you should ask him about it. Nothing to say really. After all I have done for him, it is a bit disappointing to be honest."

Perez could have gone into the last race in Abu Dhabi in P2 in the championship. But after giving up his position to Verstappen, he will be heading to Abu Dhabi level on points with Ferrari's Charles Leclerc. The driver that finishes ahead in the next race will finish the season in P2.

