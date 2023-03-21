"It is a sport of excellence": F1 journalist advocates against the suggestions of changing regulations to slow down Red Bull

Red Bull have thus far nailed the regulation change that happened ahead of the 2022 season and have emerged as the dominant team on the grid.

After almost eight years of Mercedes' dominance, fans were hoping that the sport might become a bit more competitive and closer, but the Austrian team has come out of the block as the quickest team.

While speaking on The Race podcast, F1 pundit Mark Hughes rubbished the claims of another rule change to stop the dominance of the Austrian team.

He said:

"I don't like this idea that you should tailor the regulations to make some carnival of excitement. It's a sport and I know it's also a business and the business relies on the viewers but you gotta take the rough with the smooth and somebody does a better job and you've set it up as a sport then you just have to accept it."

"But to say that, 'this is not entertaining enough, we're gonna make it more random', I think it is just diluting the essence of sport. This sport is about excellence in not just drivers but ingenuity, technology, and design."

"I'm not happy, because I'm not here to be second" - Red Bull driver Max Verstappen

F1 Grand Prix of Saudi Arabia

Reigning double-world champion Max Verstappen mentioned that he was not pleased with his P2 finish in Jeddah while his Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez took home the win.

Speaking to F1.com, Verstappen said:

“Well, I hope of course a long time. But it's not only about the pace of the car, we need to make sure we are reliable without any issues. My first weekend [in Bahrain] was not very clean, because of just the big balance shift from testing to the race weekend, some other things which were going on in the background, and now again after three positive practice sessions, of course I have an issue in qualifying."

“Of course, I recovered to second which is good, and in general the whole feeling in the team, everyone is happy, but personally I'm not happy, because I'm not here to be second. I never really think about it, but I think realistically with or without the Safety Car, I think P2 was the highest possible.

Red Bull have certainly pushed the boundaries since the regulation change last season and will hope to secure back-to-back constructors' championships this season for the first time since dominance in 2010-2013.

Poll : 0 votes