“It takes something almost supernatural to beat Max Verstappen” - Mika Hakkinen heaps praise on 2x world champion 

Red Bull Racing has assured that both Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez can manage the RB19, according to team boss Helmut Marko. Former F1 driver Mika Hakkinen, though, advises Perez to be realistic in his chances of beating his teammate.

While Perez expects to outperform his teammate this season, Hakkinen reckons it would be tough to do so for the 33-year-old Mexican-born driver.

Mika Häkkinen @F1MikaHakkinen



Watch my full thoughts regarding Red Bull, Max Verstappen and Checo Perez here: Overall, Red Bull has a really strong team with Max and Checo. Only technical problems can stop them during the upcoming season of F1. #redbull Watch my full thoughts regarding Red Bull, Max Verstappen and Checo Perez here: youtube.com/watch?v=jSWb2A… Overall, Red Bull has a really strong team with Max and Checo. Only technical problems can stop them during the upcoming season of F1. #redbullWatch my full thoughts regarding Red Bull, Max Verstappen and Checo Perez here: youtube.com/watch?v=jSWb2A…

During an interview with Unibet, Hakkinen explained why Perez could struggle to outperform his two-time world champion teammate:

"Max Verstappen is a very strong driver, that’s obvious. He always has been. He’s worked hard to become the driver he is today. Is there currently someone faster than him on the track? I doubt it. I don’t think there is."

Even if Perez makes a significant leap in 2023, Verstappen would keep improving as a driver. Haikkanen believes Perez must realise that he will not be able to beat his teammate at Red Bull as long as they drive together.

Hakkinen continued:

"Perez is a good teammate. But when you have a teammate like Max, you need to be realistic and look in the mirror. You need to admit you can’t beat Max. It takes something almost supernatural to beat Max."

Former F1 owner says 'no chance' of Ricciardo replacing Max Verstappen's Red Bull teammate Perez

Max Verstappen won his two F1 world championships with his Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez.

According to former F1 owner Eddie Jordan, Daniel Ricciardo has 'no chance' of replacing Sergio Perez alongside Verstappen at Red Bull. Perez was a last-minute replacement for Alex Albon at Red Bull before the start of the 2021 season.

The Mexican driver rapidly adapted to life at Red Bull, winning in only his sixth race for the team in 2021 and playing a key part in Verstappen beating Lewis Hamilton to the world title that year. Perez's 2022 season was even better, as he came agonisingly close to finishing second in the Drivers' Championship as Red Bull ended Mercedes' hegemony in the Constructors' Championship.

At the Brazilian Grand Prix, though, there were hints of friction between Verstappen and Perez, with the former refusing to allow his teammate through despite being given a team order. The incident raised questions about Perez and Verstappen's ability to work together in the same team.

Ricciardo's return to Red Bull as a reserve driver has fueled speculation about whether the Aussie would reunite with Max Verstappen. Nevertheless, Jordan feels Perez's position at Red Bull is secure and will not be threatened by Ricciardo's arrival.

