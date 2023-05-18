“It is such a tragedy”: F1 boss Stefano Domenicali reacts to Imola GP being cancelled due to excessive flooding

The F1 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix has been cancelled due to the extreme weather conditions in Imola that have flooded parts of the city. The first Italian race of the season was also set to be this season's first European GP before the cancellation.

The pictures of the F1 Paddock that were released also showed the area waterlogged. A couple of hours after the teams were asked to move out of the area following the safety procedures, it was announced that the race was cancelled.

Stefano Domenicali, the CEO of Liberty Media, shared his heartfelt sentiments over the condition of the city. He said:

"It is such a tragedy to see what has happened to Imola and Emilia-Romagna, the town and region that I grew up in, and my thoughts and prayers are with the victims of the flooding and the families and communities affected."

He added:

"I want to express my gratitude and admiration for the incredible emergency services who are working tirelessly to help those who need help and alleviate the situation – they are heroes and the whole of Italy is proud of them."

Backing the decision to cancel the event, Domenicalli added:

"The decision that has been taken is the right one for everyone in the local communities and the F1 family as we need to ensure safety and not create extra burden for the authorities while they deal with this very awful situation."

Along with F1, FIA president shares his condolences over the extreme situation at Imola

F1 teams and drivers came ahead to share their sentiments with the people who are suffering because of the flooding in the Italian region of Imola. Along with them, FIA president, Mohammed Ben Sulayem also expressed his gratitude for the people of the area.

"My thoughts and those of the entire FIA family are with those affected by the terrible situation in the Emilia-Romagna region. The safety of everyone involved and recovery efforts are the top priority at this time."

The F1 Grand Prix has been cancelled as a measure of safety. Italy's deputy prime minister, Matteo Salvini, had also come forward and asked for the race to be postponed because of the condition.

It seems that the race will not be held this year, and another race would be stripped off the planned calendar. Formula 1 will now move to Monaco ahead of the Monaco Grand Prix, which is to be held next week.

