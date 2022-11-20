"It was all about tyre management," says Max Verstappen on the way to 15th win of the season at 2022 F1 Abu Dhabi GP

Max Verstappen won the 2022 F1 Abu Dhabi GP, taking his 15th win of the year. The Dutchman finished off the season in style, marking his most dominant year in the sport. In doing so, Verstappen helped Red Bull secure both titles in 2022, marking their most dominant year since 2013.

2022 will be known as the Flying Dutchman's year in the sport due to his Michael Schumacher-esque dominance. The Red Bull driver finished the season with a margin of 146-points against Charles Leclerc in second place, narrowly missing out to Sebastian Vettel's dominance in 2013. The 25-year-old managed to wrap up the season with four races to go in Japan and has since broken the record for the highest number of race wins in a single season - with 15.

Max Verstappen will now shift his focus to the 2023 season, where he will try and defend his title from the rest of the grid. Speaking to Jenson Button in parc fermé after the final race of the year, he said:

"It was a good race. It was all about tyre management. I think we looked after the Mediums quite well and then on the hard tyres. We were managing from lap one to the end. Incredible to win against here and fifteenth win of the season is unbelievable."

Max Verstappen shares his fondest memory of Sebastian Vettel

Max Verstappen reminisced about Sebastian Vettel staying back at Silverstone to check on him after a massive crash as a moment he will never forget. The Red Bull driver was involved in a huge crash at Silverstone last season that required a trip to the hospital. Verstappen returned to the track to pick up his stuff, where Vettel was waiting to check if he was alright.

Vettel has now officially retired from the sport, leading to widespread heartbreak within the sport's community. Max Verstappen spoke of the four-time world champion at a press conference ahead of the 2022 F1 Abu Dhabi GP, saying:

"For me, one thing I will always remember for the rest of my life, last year, in Silverstone, I came back from the hospital to get to my motorhome to get all my stuff and he was there, waiting for me when I got out of the car. And he said, ‘are you OK, Max, how are you doing? Are you okay?’ And that just shows how he is, you know, a super nice, caring person who is not only there for performance, but also means well, you know."

The impact Sebastian Vettel has had on the F1 world cannot be understated as the German has been a voice of reason within the sport for over a decade now. The four-time world champion will not only be known for his staggering raw speed, but also for his voice for good in the world.

