"It was the wall's fault": Fans roast George Russell for crashing in the 2023 F1 Canadian GP after his "spatial awareness" comments

George Russell had a horrendous performance in the 2023 F1 Canadian GP. After crashing into a wall at turn nine on lap 12, the Briton had to retire the car after running for a few laps. This mistake was quite a hefty one since he was comfortably in fourth and was chasing Fernando Alonso and his teammate, Lewis Hamilton.

While catching up to Fernando Alonso on lap 12, George Russell went over the big sausage kerb of turn nine and lost the rear end due to that. The right rear tire slammed on the barriers, obliterating the wheel rim and the tire tube. He immediately came on the radio to apologize to Mercedes.

Though the pit stop team managed to change the wheel and send the Briton out to race, he eventually had to retire the car due to some internal issues.

"I'm out guys, sorry. Sorry."

The incident was later posted by F1's official Twitter handle, where several fans flocked to react and discuss George Russell's shunt. They sarcastically reacted, saying that Russell must be blaming the wall or other factors instead of himself. Some even pointed out the spatial awareness comment he made about certain drivers on the grid while speaking to the media.

Here are some of the reactions:

"It was the wall's fault!! That wall got too close to him! Nowhere to go! Where is the penalty? This has been rigged."

"Keeping up with Fernando ain't easy"

George Russell on certain drivers not having good spatial awareness

George Russell recently commented on three drivers on the current F1 grid who do not have enough spatial awareness. Speaking to Autosport, he said:

"There were maybe three drivers on the grid who you wouldn’t feel comfortable going against. There’s trust between most of the drivers. I don’t think [those three unnamed racers] have the spatial awareness of others."

Furthermore, the Mercedes driver stated how he prefers racing against great drivers since they know how to gracefully control their car and place themselves better on the track. Though he did not revealed any names, he simply stated that they are quite dangerous to drive around.

"So, actually, you prefer fighting hard against the great drivers because you know that they’re going to be able to control their car better and place it in hard positions but not dangerous positions compared with somebody who maybe isn’t at the same level as the best," he added.

Russell is currently sixth in the drivers' championship after the Canadian GP. Carlos Sainz is now in fourth place with 68 points.

