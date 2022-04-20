"It wasn’t possible to shoot in all directions" - Aston Martin plan to alleviate their problems by tackling porpoising issues first

Aston Martin F1 team technical director Andrew Green has revealed that the team are working to resolve their porpoising issues before anything else.

The Briton believes their car has a lot of potential and is positive about finding a solution to their problems.

He explained that the change in setups inversely translates to the loss of lap time, and it takes various approaches to resolve the problem.

Describing the porpoising issues to Auto Motor und Sport, Green said:

"It wasn’t possible to shoot in all directions in detail. Instead, you try out different paths in the initial phase and see how they develop. To do that, you set a target where you’d like to end up with the field flow and the lap time. Where the jumps are the biggest and where you think it’s most likely to land at the target, you stay."

"That’s what the geometry of your car tells you. If you choose a different flow field than a competitor at the beginning, you’ll end up with two different cars."

According to the Aston Martin technical chief, the bouncing on the car is inversely related to the ride height of the car.

However, he said none of the simulators indicated the extent of the porpoising problem in terms of compromised lap time and loss of performance.

Explaining the reasons behind the porpoising on the Aston Martin car, Green said:

“To [maximise the downforce], you set a vehicle height for yourself that you think will give you the most performance. Then the shape of the car evolves from that. We went low and hard to the road. We could see the goal, so it seemed like the right way to go. None of our simulations suggested that it would give us a problem with the instability of the car.”

He continued:

“Some teams just don’t feel the bouncing as much because the flow field of their cars works with more ground clearance. Others that have gone our way are having big problems now because our cars lose massive lap times when they fall out of that vehicle height window that they were designed for.”

Aston Martin are confident they’ll find a solution to their problems and have a car package with potential

Andrew Green is positive that Aston Martin will resolve their porpoising issues, adding that their overall package has a lot of potential.

Although he admitted there is no quick fix to the problem, the 56-year-old is positive their current car will be more competitive.

Suggesting solutions to the bouncing issues in their car, Green said:

"It’s not an overnight job, it’s a complex process because you have to leave your development concept and take a different path. It is therefore extremely important to fully understand the problem of bouncing. We have now reached a point where we are confident that we can find a solution."

"Of course, that costs a lot of resources. It makes no sense to think about how we can make the car go faster in another way. First of all, this problem has to be solved. We know that this car can do a lot more. We just have to put ourselves in a position to tap into this potential."

The Aston Martin team have scored zero points in the last three races and are last in the constructor’s standings. They are facing the same porpoising issues as Mercedes.

