“It wasn’t shades of 2016”: Mercedes boss denies Lewis Hamilton and George Russell’s ‘trivial’ clash in Barcelona similar to Nico Rosberg’s

According to Toto Wolff, the collision between Lewis Hamilton and George Russell during the qualifying session of the Spanish Grand Prix was different from Lewis' 2016 crash with Nico Rosberg. Instead, Wolff describes it as a 'trivial incident that just looked silly'.

In the closing moments of Q2, Hamilton, and Russell found themselves in a collision that resulted in damage to Hamilton's car. The incident occurred when Hamilton, on a flying lap, attempted to pass Russell.

However, Russell did not leave any room and forced Hamilton off the track, causing damage to his front wing.

ahmed baokbah 🇸🇦🏎✈️ @ahmed_baokbah How drive to survive is going to make Lewis Hamilton and George Russell accident look like #SpanishGP How drive to survive is going to make Lewis Hamilton and George Russell accident look like #SpanishGP https://t.co/BaTS8g2H89

Russell later clarified that he was unaware of Hamilton's presence behind him, and Mercedes attributed the incident to a miscommunication. Toto Wolff concurs with this assessment and shares the view that the collision was an inconsequential incident with no significant implications, unlike the incident involving Hamilton and Rosberg in 2016.

Speaking about the incident between Lewis Hamilton and George Russell, Wolff said:

“It’s all down to miscommunications because drivers in the same team don’t want to crash into each other on their final lap in qualifying. No, it wasn’t shades of 2016."

"I wish we were in the situation of 2016, where we were losing both cars in lap one because we are so quick. In the end, it was a trivial incident that just looked silly,”

George Russell and Lewis Hamilton received an official warning for colliding during qualifying

During the qualifying session for the Spanish Grand Prix, a dramatic turn of events unfolded as George Russell and his Mercedes teammate Lewis Hamilton collided on the main straight.

Consequently, both drivers and the team received an official warning from the FIA. In the final phase of Q2, both Mercedes drivers accelerated down the pit straight, with Hamilton taking advantage of the slipstream generated by Russell.

deni @fiagirly #SpanishGP : George Russell and Mercedes got a “formal warning” for abnormally changing direction and causing impact with Car 44 (Lewis Hamilton). : George Russell and Mercedes got a “formal warning” for abnormally changing direction and causing impact with Car 44 (Lewis Hamilton). #SpanishGP 🇪🇸: George Russell and Mercedes got a “formal warning” for abnormally changing direction and causing impact with Car 44 (Lewis Hamilton). https://t.co/ptyRedkIrf

However, as Hamilton pulled alongside his teammate, Russell appeared to adjust his racing line, resulting in contact between their cars. A fragment of Hamilton's front wing was propelled into the air, causing him to momentarily decelerate and swerve onto the grass.

Hamilton expressed his frustration over the team radio, criticizing Russell's actions and highlighting the potential danger posed by his sudden alteration of momentum, which could have caused damage to the car of the seven-time world champion. He said:

"George just backed off. That’s really dangerous. I might have some damage on the car."

However, the team seems to have not suffered a drop in morale after the incident, with both Lewis Hamilton and George Russell making an appearance on the podium in Spain on Sunday.

Poll : 0 votes