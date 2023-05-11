“It will come down to Max Verstappen”: Austrian racer feels F1 title challenge is in the world champion’s hands

Max Verstappen was in a league of his own at the Miami GP, as he went on to win the race having started ninth. Executing a flawless race, the two-time world champion dealt a major blow to teammate Sergio Perez's hopes for a title fight. The latter finished second having started in pole position.

Verstappen's brilliant race in Miami has left many in awe, including Austrian racer Philipp Eng. After witnessing the defending champion's masterclass around the Miami Autodrome, Eng is convinced that the title race lies in the hands of the #1 Red Bull driver.

The BMW Motorsports driver was quoted by Speedweek as having told 'Sport & Talk from Hangar':

"In the end, it will come down to Max Verstappen. He can call up his performance at any time. He’s in the fastest car. The World title gives him an extra boost. A race like that in Miami is great for an athlete’s self-confidence – that can only help. As much as I'd like to wish Perez, it’s going to be difficult for him."

After a disappointing weekend in Baku, Max Verstappen was at his best in Miami. He made up for his Saturday's failure as he ran behind his teammate by lap 16. From then onwards Perez had no answer for his teammate's pace.

Eng pointed out that Verstappen was outfoxed in Baku, but got his redemption in Miami as he showed who was the 'master of the house' at Red Bull.

The 33-year-old Austrian said:

"I think the thing with Baku had Max very foxed that Perez drove the whole race in front of him. He didn’t have a chance to get past or get close. That’s why he showed in Miami who’s the master of the house. Max drove an amazing race. It was not only a demonstration by Red Bull Racing but also by Max."

Max Verstappen can 'break a teammate' reckons Philipp Eng

With Max Verstappen considered a generational talent, competing against him can take a toll on a driver. The second seat at Red Bull has seen multiple drivers try and fail to match the Dutchman's pace.

Entering his third year at Red Bull, Sergio Perez's results have promised a title challenge against his ruthless teammate. However, the Miami weekend was a disappointment for the Mexican driver.

Philipp Eng called Perez 'a force to be reckoned with' but added that Verstappen was the faster of the two:

"From Perez’s point of view it was not optimal. Perez has shown that he is fast. He showed in Baku that he is a force to be reckoned with. But Verstappen has now clearly shown him where the frog has the curls"

He added:

"I think Max drives flawlessly. What he delivers is very difficult to top. It can break a team-mate."

The upcoming triple header will decide the narrative for the title challenge this year.

