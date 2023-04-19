"It won’t be as a driver": Sebastian Vettel's comeback options explored by F1 pundit

Ted Kravitz reckons Sebastian Vettel could replace Red Bull senior advisor Helmut Marko in his former team. The Sky Sports F1 pundit also suggested the possibility of the German returning to the sport with Audi, if he wished to return as a driver.

Speaking about the German’s return, Kravitz said:

“I don’t think he is going to disappoint everybody by going ‘ahh, do you know what, I wasn’t sincere in that, here we go, I am coming back as a driver’. And everybody will go ‘hang on, we said goodbye to you’. Possibly Audi, maybe, but I kind of think he will come back to Red Bull. I think he will replace Helmut Marko, that is more likely. As the sort of motorsport advisor.”

Marko suggested in December 2022 that he had a conversation with Sebastian Vettel about resuming a managerial role at Red Bull. The Austrian was looking forward to retirement and believed the four-time world champion was the perfect replacement.

After the German announced his retirement at the end of the 2022 season, Marko spoke to Sky Sports Germany saying:

“It is not impossible that he will come back for a top management position. We had a conversation, and if he could get a top management position, that would appeal to him.”

Helmut Marko believes Sebastian Vettel is more than capable of running a team

Speaking to German broadcaster RTL TV earlier this year, Marko suggested that Sebastian Vettel left the sport, citing family as the primary reason. The German has three daughters and looks forward to a family life ending a long career.

Acknowledging the German’s meticulousness, work ethic and potential, the senior Red Bull advisor felt he would fit a managerial role at Red Bull well. But the German would have to travel as much as he did as a driver.

Commenting on the possibility of Sebastian Vettel returning to Red Bull in a managerial role, Marko said:

“It would take just as much effort, just as much travel, as he had now. From the lessons learned from what Sebastian Vettel can achieve. We know how he works. We know he is an open-minded, intelligent young man. It depends on the role and how serious it is. I’m definitely not going to become an expert and run around telling the guys in the car what they’re doing wrong.”

At an event in Vienna in March, Sebastian Vettel spoke about F1, saying:

“Right now, I'm doing well in my new situation and I'm looking forward to pursuing things that interest me and delving into different topics. I enjoy the time at home with the kids and family”

The German’s former team, Aston Martin F1, has been performing at a competitive level since he left, which could potentially make him regret his decision to retire.

Since his departure, Vettel recently became an investor in a 100 percent natural performance drink called BACX and has been working on various environmental causes. His last public appearance was at the BioBienenApfel project, where he campaigned for environmental protection and biodiversity.

