Italian media reports Carlos Sainz signing a contract with Mercedes for 2025 F1 season

It is being reported that Carlos Sainz has signed a contract with the Mercedes F1 team for the 2025 season.

The Spanish driver lost his seat before the start of the 2024 season at Ferrari to Lewis Hamilton as the seven-time world champion decided to leave Mercedes after 12 years with them.

However, the departing Ferrari driver became the hottest prospect in the driver's market following his three consecutive podium finishes, including a win in Melbourne. After the announcement of Fernando Alonso extending his stay with Aston Martin emerged on April 11, the prospects of Carlos Sainz joining a top team looked bleak.

However, as reported by some Italian media, including Funoanalisitecnice, the German team is rumored to have signed the 29-year-old. However, the parties are yet to agree on the length of the deal as Sainz wants a two-year with an option to extend whilst Mercedes is in favor of a 1+1 so that they can potentially have the freedom to choose a driver in 2026.

Although neither Carlos Sainz nor Mercedes have officially commented on the latest development regarding a deal between them as of yet.

F1 pundit points out the hurdles for Carlos Sainz in sorting out his future

Former F1 driver and pundit Martin Brundle believes that Mercedes would put F2 driver Kimi Antonelli alongside George Russell instead of Carlos Sainz.

As per PlanetF1, the Brit said:

“I think Mercedes, if Antonelli is ready, they’ll try and put Antonelli in Lewis Hamilton's seat. So will Perez kick the Red Bull seat? That’s the key, that’s the cork in the bottle."

He added:

"So the problem Team Sainz have is that Sauber, let’s call them Audi going forward, are putting him under pressure to do a long-term deal, which means he will then be at Sauber next year treading water, and then hanging all of his chances on how quickly Audi can get their team and their power unit together and become competitive. And that’s no small task.”

Another F1 pundit Lawrence Barretto on his X (formerly Twitter) account claimed that:

“Sources say that leaves Williams and Sauber as the two most likely landing spots for Sainz. Unless Red Bull decides they do want to partner him with Max again.”

There are still some pieces to the puzzle left regarding Sainz's move to another team for the 2025 season and beyond in F1. It would be fascinating to see if he gets a seat at a top team or has to settle for an unknown like Audi.