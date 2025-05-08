Jack Doohan and his family received threats during the F1 Miami GP, had to hire security for protection, claims insider

F1 photographer Kym Illman claimed that former Alpine driver Jack Doohan and his family had received threats during the 2025 Miami Grand Prix and had to hire security for protection. The Aussie driver was demoted by the French team at the end of Miami and was replaced by Franco Colapinto for the next five races ahead of the race in Imola.

The 22-year-old had made his debut on the F1 grid during the 2024 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix when he replaced the outgoing Esteban Ocon at the Enstone-based outfit.

It was known in the paddock that Doohan had a six-race contract with the former world champion team alongside Pierre Gasly, and the pressure on him had been growing since the start of the year when they signed Colapito on a multi-year deal as a reserve driver.

However, Kym Illman, in his recent video on YouTube, revealed that Jack Doohan and his family had received threats and said:

"He was receiving all sorts of threats online, so much so that he had around-the-clock security in Miami and was planning on keeping that security for the Brazilian Grand Prix. It's really only Lewis, Charles, Lando, and Oscar who have full-time security, but it was plain to see by those close to the Aussie that those threats weighed heavily on him.

"People had discovered his personal email address and were sending email threats, which resulted in Jack, his girlfriend, and even his father holding real concerns for their safety in Miami, and on top of that, Jack's sleep was affected," Kym Illman said.

Jack Doohan had previously served as the reserve driver for Alpine in 2023 and 2024 before taking up a full-time seat in late 2024.

Jack Doohan comments on his demotion in Alpine

Former Alpine driver Jack Doohan stated that he was 'proud' of himself for achieving his dream of racing in the sport and believed it was a 'tough' time for him currently.

As per PlanetF1, the Aussie driver reflected on his time in F1 and said:

“I am very proud to have achieved my lifelong ambition to be a professional Formula 1 driver and I will forever be grateful to the team for helping me achieve this dream. Obviously, this latest chapter is a tough one for me to take because, as a professional driver, naturally, I want to be racing. That said, I appreciate the team’s trust and commitment."

Jack Doohan's replacement, Franco Colapinto, was previously Williams F1's reserve driver and got the chance to race for the Grove-based outfit from Monza till the end of the 2024 season, replacing Logan Sargeant.

Colapinto moved away from the iconic British team in search of a racing opportunity in the 2025 season, which he will get with Alpine.

