Jack Doohan's father Mick Doohan shares the driver's results compared with Pierre Gasly in cryptic social media post

Former Alpine driver Jack Doohan's father, Mick Doohan, shared a cryptic post comparing his son's results to his ex-teammate Pierre Gasly after the former's sacking post the 2025 Miami Grand Prix. The French team decided to demote the Aussie driver after just six races into the 2025 season and gave his seat to reserve driver Franco Colapinto for the next five races.

The Argentine was signed by the Enstone-based outfit at the start of the 2025 season from William F1 on a multi-year deal after the former impressed the Alpine hierarchy with his performances in the second half of last year.

There was a lot of pressure on Doohan since the announcement of Colapinto's signing, but he had shown some glimpses of pace during his six-race stint in the sport. In Miami, Doohan had even outqualified his more experienced teammate, Pierre Gasly, and failed to finish the race owing to his Lap 1 incident with Liam Lawson.

The 22-year-old's father, Mick Doohan, shared a cryptic post on his Instagram Story, where he compared his son's race results against the French driver in the first six races of the 2025 season.

Snapshot of Mick Doohan's Story about his son...Credits-Instagram/@micksdoohan

Jack Doohan will continue his services with Alpine as a reserve driver for at least the next five races.

F1 pundits give their take on Jack Doohan's sacking from a full-time seat

Sky Sports F1 pundit Craig Slater believed that although Jack Doohan would be in contention to return to a full-time seat with Alpine, it would be a difficult prospect in reality.

While appearing on the Sky F1 Show, the F1 pundit said:

"They've had a look at Jack Doohan. It's not out of the question, apparently, but I think it'd be pretty far-fetched for him to come back in the car. There's also Paul Aron, and there's Colapinto. Aron and Colapinto have had four tests this season in 2023 equipment, so they've been able to look at both of their capabilities and fitness for the job, potentially next year."

His colleague and former F1 driver Karun Chandhok gave his best-case scenario for the young Aussie and added:

"With Cadillac coming in, there's obviously a lot of rumblings about the driver market, but I'm not hearing Jack being at the top of anyone's list. I think his best option really is if Colapinto struggles and they go off, and give Jack a bunch of testing and give him a chance to improve a bit more."

Doohan had made his debut in F1 after he replaced Esteban Ocon in the team for the 2024 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix before starting full-time in the 2025 season as a rookie.

