"The most decorated driver” - Jenson Button on Lewis Hamilton's motivation for F1 2022 season return

Former McLaren driver and team-mate of Lewis Hamilton, Jenson Button, says he expects him to stay as he wants to win more championships with the team. He also backed Hamilton to get to the record-breaking 8th world title next year against what looks like a strong grid, which also includes 2021 champion Max Verstappen.

When asked about the Briton's speculated retirement plans, Button commented that he had no knowledge of the same and that he hoped his compatriot and friend would continue racing. He said:

“I haven’t got a clue, but I do know I was the only person to interview Lewis after his last race. I do hope he’ll be racing. I think he will be racing. He wants to win that eighth title to be the most decorated Formula One driver in F1 history.”

He also commented on the 2021 season as a whole and that the battle between Hamilton and Verstappen only did the sport good. He continued :

“It was a controversial end to the season but I really do think you have to look at the season as a whole. Formula One is in an amazing place, two fantastic drivers going at it every weekend and I think everyone is excited about the new season.”

Nico Rosberg @NicoRosberg



#AbuDhabiGP 3 world champs. @HillF1 (1996), @JensonButton (2009) and I (2016). We all think Lewis will get the pole now. Whats your view? But we also agree to not ever count out Max as he‘s magical on one lap... 3 world champs. @HillF1 (1996), @JensonButton (2009) and I (2016). We all think Lewis will get the pole now. Whats your view? But we also agree to not ever count out Max as he‘s magical on one lap...#AbuDhabiGP https://t.co/dJQWvv1p1U

Lewis Hamilton 'robbed' of title, says World Rally champion

Sebastien Ogier also added that Lewis Hamilton will come back stronger next season

World Rally champion Sebastien Ogier believes seven-time Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton was robbed at the Yas Marina during the 2021 season finale. He also said that the title battle was lost due to the infamous Safety Car decisions that the FIA made.

Ogier spoke at the French-Monegasque radio station RMC's Super Moscato Show, saying:

“Lewis was in front until the end. Unfortunately for him, a few laps before the end of the race there is the famous safety car, then they restart again. The truth is both would have been wonderful champions but on this last weekend, it is theft.”

He also said that both Verstappen and Hamilton "merits being champion" but reiterated that, according to him, the title was stolen from the Brit at the Yas Marina.

Also Read Article Continues below

Edited by Anurag C