Jenson Button rubbishes claims of Max Verstappen and Co. having an 'easy championship': "How can you say that?"

Former world champion Jenson Button does not believe that Max Verstappen will run away with the title in the 2023 season.

The reigning double world champion and Red Bull displayed another level of dominance at the F1 Bahrain GP. They finished 1-2 in the race, almost 40 seconds ahead of third-placed Fernando Alonso.

Many in the paddock post-race, including George Russell, have claimed that the team might win every single race this season. However, speaking to Autosport, Button said:

“I know that a lot of drivers have said, well, it's going to be an easy championship for Red Bull and Max. But how can you say that? We've only tested at one track, and we've only raced at one track."

“And we all know that Bahrain is very unique in the way that the cars work there. It's a heavy braking, traction circuit, it's not so much about high speed. So we can't say that. I think we'll understand a bit more after Saudi, which is more of a fast-flowing track. And also when we get the European races."

Predicting that there will be more competition for Max Verstappen and Red Bull as the season progresses, Button continued:

"So no, it's not a walk in the park for Red Bull and Max. It's a great start to the season and very different to what they had last year. But I still think we're going to have some very, very close fights."

"And I don't think it's going to be a straightforward win for Red Bull and Max. But I loved the first race. I thought it was action-packed and that's what I look for."

"It was too easy for Max Verstappen" - Jenson Button on the Bahrain GP

The former world champion did admit that Max Verstappen did have an easy ride at the first race of the season during the Bahrain GP. He also opined on the other aspects of the race that he enjoyed and added:

“It looked like a relatively easy race, especially for Max. But I have to say, forgetting who won the race, it was a great race. It was too easy for Max, yes, it was. But the race itself was great. I loved the action, there was so much action."

"To see two multiple world champions going at it, Lewis and Fernando, it was pretty special. I look for great racing and great fights. And two greats like Lewis and Fernando going at it was very special.”

It will be interesting to see if Max Verstappen and Red Bull fare this season.

