  • home icon
  • Formula 1
  • "Jenson’s reaction says more than any of her words": Fans react to Button's viral reaction to Danica Patrick's verdict of Sainz-Antonelli incident

"Jenson’s reaction says more than any of her words": Fans react to Button's viral reaction to Danica Patrick's verdict of Sainz-Antonelli incident

By Pranay Bhagi
Modified Oct 21, 2025 13:28 GMT
F1 Grand Prix of Miami - Practice &amp; Sprint Qualifying - Source: Getty
Danica Patrick at Jenson Button at F1 Grand Prix of Miami - Practice & Sprint Qualifying - Source: Getty

Former IndyCar and NASCAR driver Danica Patrick featured on the Sky F1 coverage of the 2025 United States Grand Prix as one of the hosts. During the post-race coverage, Patrick shared her take on the incident between Carlos Sainz and Kimi Antonelli, with the fans taking to social media to react to Jenson Button’s reaction to the 43-year-old’s verdict.

Ad

Danica Patrick raced in IndyCar in the 2000s before making a move to NASCAR and eventually retiring from professional racing after the 2016 season. Since then, the 43-year-old has taken up a part-time gig with Sky F1 as one of the hosts.

During the 2025 US GP, Carlos Sainz and Kimi Antonelli came together on Lap 7 of the race. The Williams driver tried making a move on the inside into Turn 17, one similar to his move on Oliver Bearman, but Antonelli closed the door. As Sainz locked up his tires, he went straight into the Italian driver, spinning the Mercedes around, resulting in a retirement for the Williams driver.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Danica Patrick discussed the incident on the post-race show along with Jenson Button. Speaking about the incident, the former IndyCar driver said,

“Not the best spot to go. When you make a move on an unusual place then you get an unusual result.”

The comments were followed by Jenson Button giving a hard, long look at the camera. Fans took to the social media platform X and reacted to the same, as they said,

Ad
“Jenson’s reaction says more than any of her words.”
Ad
“Never change @JensonButton 🙂” commented another
Another user wrote, “Hahaha and who can blame him ‘cause what is she even saying lol”

Some pointed at Jenson Button's body language, while others pointed at how the former F1 driver recreated the iconic scene from The Office.

“JB’s body language is sooo funny,” wrote a user
Ad
Another wrote, “The office style, I like it @JensonButton 😂”
“The cameraman saw it coming and zoomed in on him,” mentioned another user

Danica Patrick also received backlash from the F1 fans for her appearance at the US GP.

Danica Patrick shares images from the US GP with the championship question: “Max, Lando or Oscar?”

Max Verstappen won both the F1 Sprint race and the main race at the US GP, whereas championship leader Oscar Piastri retired from the sprint race and only finished P5 in the main race. The Dutchman closed the gap down to just 40 points with 5 races to go.

Ad

Danica Patrick shared images from her weekend at the US GP and asked the championship question in the caption, which read,

“Well well well.... the plot thickens in @f1 as the season winds down! Who will it be.... Max, Lando, or Oscar? Go!”

Lando Norris also closed down the gap to his teammate and championship leader to just 14 points. The Mexico City GP is up next and will take place in October

About the author
Pranay Bhagi

Pranay Bhagi

Twitter icon

Pranay Bhagi is a motorsports journalist at Sportskeeda with over two years of experience in the industry. Having worked with respected platforms such as EssentiallySports and SportsRush, he has written nearly 2,000 articles covering the thrilling worlds of Formula 1 and NASCAR. Pranay’s knack for presenting unique angles and breaking down complex developments has established him as a reliable voice in the motorsports community.

Armed with a B.Sc. in Hospitality and Hotel Administration, Pranay’s professional journey reflects his dedication to accuracy and storytelling. His deep knowledge of motorsports allows him to anticipate trends, find engaging storylines, and mentor budding writers. He has also spearheaded initiatives to improve content efficiency, including leading workshops and presentations for fellow writers.

When not writing or analyzing motorsport races, Pranay enjoys traveling across India on his motorcycle, watching football, and indulging his curiosity by researching various interests. A devoted fan of Sebastian Vettel, Pranay admires the champion’s perseverance, integrity, and determination to fulfill dreams against all odds.

Balancing a love for both drivers and constructors, Pranay continues to bring insightful, ethical, and compelling content to motorsports fans worldwide. At Sportskeeda, he aims to enrich readers’ experience with his expertise and enthusiasm for the sport.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Pranay Bhagi
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications