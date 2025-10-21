"Jenson’s reaction says more than any of her words": Fans react to Button's viral reaction to Danica Patrick's verdict of Sainz-Antonelli incident

Former IndyCar and NASCAR driver Danica Patrick featured on the Sky F1 coverage of the 2025 United States Grand Prix as one of the hosts. During the post-race coverage, Patrick shared her take on the incident between Carlos Sainz and Kimi Antonelli, with the fans taking to social media to react to Jenson Button’s reaction to the 43-year-old’s verdict.Danica Patrick raced in IndyCar in the 2000s before making a move to NASCAR and eventually retiring from professional racing after the 2016 season. Since then, the 43-year-old has taken up a part-time gig with Sky F1 as one of the hosts.During the 2025 US GP, Carlos Sainz and Kimi Antonelli came together on Lap 7 of the race. The Williams driver tried making a move on the inside into Turn 17, one similar to his move on Oliver Bearman, but Antonelli closed the door. As Sainz locked up his tires, he went straight into the Italian driver, spinning the Mercedes around, resulting in a retirement for the Williams driver.Danica Patrick discussed the incident on the post-race show along with Jenson Button. Speaking about the incident, the former IndyCar driver said,“Not the best spot to go. When you make a move on an unusual place then you get an unusual result.”The comments were followed by Jenson Button giving a hard, long look at the camera. Fans took to the social media platform X and reacted to the same, as they said,“Jenson’s reaction says more than any of her words.”Paul Buttolph @Paul_DB1LINK@fiagirly Jenson’s reaction says more than any of her words.“Never change @JensonButton 🙂” commented anotherAnother user wrote, “Hahaha and who can blame him ‘cause what is she even saying lol”Some pointed at Jenson Button's body language, while others pointed at how the former F1 driver recreated the iconic scene from The Office.“JB’s body language is sooo funny,” wrote a userDiana Trent (Waiting for God) @deemcox32LINK@fiagirly JB’s body language is sooo funny.Another wrote, “The office style, I like it @JensonButton 😂”“The cameraman saw it coming and zoomed in on him,” mentioned another userDanica Patrick also received backlash from the F1 fans for her appearance at the US GP.Danica Patrick shares images from the US GP with the championship question: “Max, Lando or Oscar?”Max Verstappen won both the F1 Sprint race and the main race at the US GP, whereas championship leader Oscar Piastri retired from the sprint race and only finished P5 in the main race. The Dutchman closed the gap down to just 40 points with 5 races to go.Danica Patrick shared images from her weekend at the US GP and asked the championship question in the caption, which read,“Well well well.... the plot thickens in @f1 as the season winds down! Who will it be.... Max, Lando, or Oscar? Go!” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostLando Norris also closed down the gap to his teammate and championship leader to just 14 points. The Mexico City GP is up next and will take place in October