Jeremy Clarkson reveals how he reached out to Christian Horner after he was sacked by Red Bull

Christian Horner was suddenly sacked by Red Bull in a quick change of events, and longtime ally and TV star Jeremy Clarkson had messaged the 51-year-old in the aftermath of the whole saga. The 65-year-old revealed how he could empathise with Horner as he had been in his shoes in the past, when he was axed by the BBC in 2015.

Ad

Horner had led the Red Bull squad since it was established in 2005 after the Austrian giant took over the Milton Keynes-based squad from Jaguar. Under his leadership, the Austrian team won eight drivers' titles, six constructors' titles, and etched various records.

Despite this, his position at the top of the ladder became a point of discussion last year, and threats regarding his job security became exposed this year as he was expelled from his role with no warning whatsoever. On the other hand, Clarkson had first-hand experience of such sudden axing in his career after he had an altercation with a Top Gear producer.

Ad

Trending

Revealing how he can empathise with his compatriot on being fired all of a sudden, Clarkson had messaged Horner as he revealed in his column in The Sun:

"I sent him a text after the news of his dismissal broke, pointing out that I've been in his shoes in the past. I explained that when you wake the following morning, it's easy to think, 'Well, that's that, then'. But in my case, that wasn't that. I hadn't trodden on a snake. I'd trodden on a ladder. And I bet he does, too."

Ad

Christian Horner had an emotional farewell from Red Bull after spending more than two decades in service.

Christian Horner opens up on his departure from Red Bull

Christian Horner at the 2025 F1 Grand Prix of Great Britain race weekend - Source: Getty

Christian Horner oversaw Red Bull's climb up the success ladder in F1. The Milton Keynes-based squad transformed from a backmarker to a world-championship outfit under his reign.

Ad

With over two decades of experience in heading the outfit, the sudden departure led him to pen down a heart-touching note on social media, as he wrote on Instagram:

"After an incredible journey of twenty years together, it is with a heavy heart that today I say goodbye to the Team I have absolutely loved. Every one of you, the amazing people at the factory, have been the heart and soul of everything that we have achieved."

Ad

"I leave with immense pride in what we’ve achieved and also with what’s in the pipeline for 2026 — and huge respect for everyone who’s made F1 the pinnacle it is today. Thank You."

Red Bull currently sits fourth in the constructors' standings behind McLaren, Ferrari, and Mercedes.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Geetansh Pasricha Geetansh is a journalism student and has a nose for news in the motorsport world. His favorite driver is Sebastian Vettel and wants to meet his idol one day. Know More