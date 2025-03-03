Johnny Herbert claims his firing 'didn't come from the FIA' as he hints at Max Verstappen's family's involvement

Former F1 driver Johnny Herbert hinted that Red Bull driver Max Verstappen's family could have been involved in his firing from the role of a race steward ahead of the 2025 season. The Brit was under the firing line in the later half of the 2024 season when he issued the Dutch driver two separate 10-second penalties during the Mexican Grand Prix.

The F1 race winner, who raced in the sport predominately in the 90s, was one of the FIA stewards for the race and judged that the four-time F1 world champion was at fault in his defense and subsequent overtake of McLaren driver Lando Norris.

However, he faced a barrage of criticism from the Red Bull driver and his father, Jos Verstappen, who accused him of biases toward his countryman Norris. Ahead of the 2025 season, Johnny Herbert was fired by the sport's governing body as an FIA race steward because they believed that his punditry duties clashed with his role.

In an exclusive interview with Casinoapps.com, the former F1 driver hinted that he did not lose out on the role due to his firing from FIA but Max Verstappen and his family, saying,

“It didn’t come from within the FIA initially. It was all to do with chitter chatter to the FIA that made them change their point of view. Two days before I was eventually given the sack over the phone, I’d been told all was good for 2025. Then it wasn’t.

"I understand how everything came about. But I am not going to point the finger. But as I said, there were certain people who did actually speak with the President [of the FIA] and that’s why the president finally made that decision to get rid of me."

Max Verstappen and his father have often spoken about the bias of the British-centric media toward British drivers, as evidenced by his championship battles with Lewis Hamilton and Lando Norris.

Former F1 driver gives his take on Max Verstappen's claims on British bias

Former F1 driver and pundit Johnny Herbert stated his belief that Max Verstappen's claims of British bias were unfounded as the Dutch media did not get the same treatment as the British media.

As quoted by the aforementioned source, the former Sky Sports pundit reflected:

“The Verstappens keep intimating there’s a bias. I read that and then wonder, ‘So I can’t support a British driver because I’m British?’ I can’t support Lewis or George or Lando. It’s ridiculous.

"But coming the other way is fine apparently as was the case in what happened with me. If you’re a Dutchman, you can sort of have a go at the Brits and say the Brits have got no real morals for how they are as race fans. It’s supposed to go both ways isn’t it.”

The Dutch media have often been quite vocal about their support towards Max Verstappen given that he is the only driver from the country on the current F1 grid.

