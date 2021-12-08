"Something is triggering him": Jolyon Palmer claims Lewis Hamilton knew Max Verstappen wanted to give place back

Former F1 driver Jolyon Palmer has commented on the battle between Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen at the chaotic Saudi Arabian Grand Prix. Palmer feels the seven-time champion was aware of exactly what his title rival was up to when the latter slowed down to give back the lead before the DRS detection line.

The race witnessed a dramatic collision between the two championship protagonists after Lewis Hamilton ran into the back of Verstappen, who was told to give up the position due to it being deemed an illegal overtake by the stewards.

Karun Chandhok: So… Max & RBR say they were told to give the place up. They told Max to "strategically" do so.



Merc say they hadn't yet told Lewis that Max was going to give the place up.



For transparency, would be good if the FIA and F1 release all the radio transmissions with time codes

Max Verstappen illegally overtook Lewis Hamilton after one of the multiple race restarts, running off the track and not handing back the position immediately. When the Dutchman was instructed by Race Control to give up the position, he chose to do so on the long back straight, just before a DRS zone. This would've given the Red Bull driver the advantage of DRS on the following straight.

Lewis Hamilton, however, was not aware of the FIA's instructions to Verstappen and ran into the back of him in confusion. Palmer claims the Mercedes driver was aware of Race Control's decision but chose not to overtake Verstappen due to the fact that the Dutchman could easily retake the position due to DRS. He said:

"Neither of them want to cross the DRS line first. Lewis said he didn't know what was really going on and maybe he was confused, but I think he did know what was going on because he's clearly making an effort, in a bizarre way, to not overtake Max Verstappen for the race lead. So something is triggering him and I think it is the same thing. They both just want to be behind the DRS line."

Palmer added:

"Lewis Hamilton should be passing Max here [in reference to the incident]. This is the race leader suddenly going slowly and for all he knows, maybe he's got an engine issue or something else is up. He apparently isn't told that Max has to give the place up and should just be breezing past him. But he's thinking, 'No, I don't want to here, because something is afoot.'"

The confusion resulted in Max Verstappen eventually having to give the place back to Hamilton, who went on to win the race.

Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen neck and neck ahead of Abu Dhabi finale

After a dramatic finish at the inaugural Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, Lewis Hamilton has erased the points difference between himself and Max Verstappen heading into the final race of the season. The 2021 season of F1 will be the first time since 1974 that two title contenders will arrive at the final race tied on points.

Formula 1:



We are merely days away from capping and end to our unforgettable season so far ✨



A finishing record to behold as we return to Abu Dhabi 👀

However, Max Verstappen will be crowned world champion in the case of a double-DNF at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, as he has a higher number of race wins - nine to Lewis Hamilton's eight.

The recently-revised Yas Marina Circuit in Abu Dhabi has been modified to allow for more overtaking. Teams will be eager to collect as much data about the new configuration as possible during the practice sessions on Friday.

