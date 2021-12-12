"Gotta send it" - Jolyon Palmer praises Max Verstappen's last-lap lunge on Lewis Hamilton

Former F1 driver-turned-pundit has praised Max Verstappen's epic final lap lunge on Lewis Hamilton at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. The Briton claims the lunge was Verstappen's final chance at overtaking Lewis Hamilton, and in effect, winning the world championship.

Max Verstappen won his first F1 world title in dramatic fashion as he lunged down the inside of Lewis Hamilton on the final lap of a race that was laden with controversy from lap one. Jolyon Palmer commented on the staggering move, which won him his maiden title, in a post-race interview with F1 TV. He said:

"He'll have to sort of go for it at the earliest opportunity. He sort of thought the next place is going to be the best chance but he can't wait when there are only ten corners to go and only lap to go. You gotta send it."

Nicholas Latifi crashed out in the closing stages of the grand finale between Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen, provoking a last minute safety car. Race control initially ruled that lapped cars would not be allowed to overtake the safety car at the restart, but they soon changed their decision, which led to Max Verstappen on the tail of Lewis Hamilton at the dramatic final lap restart.

Verstappen was on fresher, softer tires compared to the worn-out, hard compound tires Hamilton had on since lap 14. Verstappen successfully overtook the Briton by lunging down the inside with less than ten corners left.

Max Verstappen denies Lewis Hamilton of historic eighth championship win

Max Verstappen narrowly clinched the 2021 F1 championship with less than half a lap remaining between him and the checkered flag. Lewis Hamilton was all set to win his record-breaking eighth title win as he showed much stronger pace compared to Verstappen throughout the race.

However, a safety car incident, coupled with an improper tire strategy from Mercedes, led to Max Verstappen lunging down the inside to overtake the Briton with less than half a lap to go.

Despite winning the drivers' trophy, RedBull lost the constructors' title to Mercedes at the end of the season.

Max Verstappen is the first Dutch driver to win a F1 world championship and will go down in the history books as one of the greatest drivers of all time.

