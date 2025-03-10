"Jos is available": Red Bull's Christian Horner's savage dig at Toto Wolff in Drive to Survive for pursuing Max Verstappen

Red Bull boss Christian Horner said that Jos is the only Verstappen available as he made a savage dig at Toto Wolff for trying to pursue Max Verstappen to join Mercedes in 2025. Drive to Survive revealed that the Austrian boss was trying to explore the possibility of Max Verstappen replacing Lewis Hamilton at the Silver Arrows.

The latest season of Netflix's Drive to Survive implied that there was a chance Max Verstappen could leave Red Bull amid tensions within the team following the Christian Horner 'inappropriate behavior' saga and the slow decline in car performance. Wolff clearly stated that he would like to have the Dutchman on board if he is available.

Eventually, Verstappen assured the media that he would be driving for Red Bull in 2025, putting an end to any rumours that the 27-year-old could make a surprise move to replace his biggest rival at Mercedes.

After this, the series showcases Horner saying that Max's father Jos may be the only Verstappen available for Mercedes to sign, during a press conference. YouTube channel NavF1 posted this clip, in a video titled "Drive To Survive Season 7 but only the memes."

"Toto, if he does want a Verstappen for next year, then I guess Jos is potentially available," said Horner. [3:53]

Horner's comments also showcased the tense nature of his relationship with Jos Verstappen at the time, as the pair were at loggerheads after the latter had suggested that Horner should step down amid his ongoing 'inappropriate behavior' case. Jos Verstappen is also reportedly a close friend of Toto Wolff and may have played a part in trying to convince Max to join Mercedes.

Red Bull chief Christian Horner jokingly claims that he is always portrayed as the villain on Drive to Survive

(L-R) Helmut Marko, Chrstian Horner, Max Verstappen during F1 Testing in Bahrain - Source: Getty

Red Bull team boss Christian Horner jokingly told the Netflix producers that he has been portrayed as the villain of the paddock during the entirety of the show's running. He asked the producers whether or not he was coming off good during season 7.

In the aforementioned video by NavF1 on YouTube, Horner can be seen seated in his car with the DTS team with him. The 51-year-old asked the producers how he and his team are being portrayed this season.

"Is this season 7? Are we coming out of it alright? Not portraying me as the villain this time?" Horner asked.

"When's that ever happened?" replied the DTS producer.

"Seasons 1 to 6." he replied, as the crew behind the camera erupted in laughter.

Red Bull and Christian Horner do have somewhat of a 'villains of the paddock' reputation. This was also showcased when Horner and Max Verstappen were booed at the F1 75 event in London, by the British crowd.

While Horner claims he is portrayed as the villain by DTS, some fans and analysts have claimed that DTS actually helped Horner clear his image somewhat, with the nature of their portrayal of the whole story.

