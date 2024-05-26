Jos Verstappen-Christian Horner conflict: Max Verstappen addresses the dynamics between his father and his boss

Max Verstappen recently addressed the possible conflict between his father, Jos Verstappen, and Red Bull team boss Christian Horner. He claimed there was nothing to worry about. The 2024 F1 season has seen far too many developments off the track for Red Bull, indicating that not everything is fine within the team.

It all began after Christian Horner was subjected to an internal investigation for indecent behavior against a fellow employee. Subsequently, it became apparent there was an internal political battle that was affecting Red Bull at the time. Jos Verstappen, Max Verstappen's father, came out as one of the proponents when he openly questioned Christian Horner's position within the team.

In an interview with The Guardian, Max Verstappen was questioned about a potential conflict between his father Jos and Horner, to which he declined any suggestions of a possible conflict. He said:

"My dad will always stay with me, of course. They are not in conflict. People can have different opinions but that’s a different story.”

With Jos Verstappen at the track this weekend in Monaco, conversations have resurfaced about how the dynamics work between Jos and Chrisitan Horner.

With the way the weekend has gone for Red Bull, it does look highly unlikely that they will win the race. The reaction that Jos could have in that case will be interesting.

Max Verstappen continues to stress on the importance of a good car and environment within the team

Talking further about what matters when it comes to his future, Max Verstappen said that the focus has to be on the team's performance. If the performance is there, there's no need to think about a possible move away from Red Bull.

Max Verstappen also stressed that just like others, Christian Horner was one of the pillars of the team that he became a part of and that shouldn't be forgotten. He said:

"There are a lot of pillars involved. When I jumped to Red Bull Racing [in 2016], Christian is a pillar within that whole story. But it’s always really about everyone being back on track focused on performance. We have said it many times now, we are very focused on the performance side of things at the moment and hopefully we can keep that going.”

Verstappen's future will continue to be a topic of conversation primarily because Red Bull appears to have been caught by its rivals in terms of performance. That is certainly not a good thing if the team intends to keep hold of the services of their star driver.