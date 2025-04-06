Jos Verstappen reacts to son Max Verstappen winning the F1 Japanese GP

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen's father Jos Verstappen was pleased after his son roared to another Japanese GP victory at the Suzuka International Circuit. The Dutch driver wrapped off a stunning weekend in Japan which saw him convert his pole position into the first race win of the 2025 season.

The Red Bull driver never looked in any trouble despite having an inferior car to the McLaren duo of Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri behind him. The McLaren pair ran within three seconds of the four-time F1 world champion but were unable to seriously challenge him for the victory on Sunday.

Max Verstappen's father Jos Verstappen, who is making his debut in the European Rally Championship and is currently racing in the Rally Sierra Morena in South of Spain, reflected on his son's victory and said:

"That's very good. That's very important, we were watching just before stage but we couldn't do the last 14 laps but that's fine."

It was Max Verstappen's fourth consecutive race win at the Suzuka International Circuit in as many pole positions and became the first driver to achieve the feat.

Max Verstappen analyzes his first race win in the 2025 season

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen stated that it was a tough race for him to manage given that everyone was flat out on the last set of tires with little degradation on Sunday.

Speaking with F1.com, the 27-year-old said:

“It was tough, [I was] just pushing very hard especially on the last set [of tyres]. The two McLarens were pushing me very hard and it was a lot of fun out there. Not easy of course to manage the tyres, but I’m incredibly happy. It started off quite tough this weekend but we didn’t give up, we kept improving the car and today it was in its best form."

"Of course starting on pole really made it possible to win this race. It’s very important to always try to maximise your performance, and I think we did that very well this weekend,” he added.

He further spoke about the "special" victory in Japan due to the significance of Red Bull's tie-up with Honda over the years and added:

“It was in the back of my mind as well in those last few laps – I was like I need to try and stay ahead, it would be a great story for our final farewell race together with Honda here in Japan. I’m incredibly proud of what we have achieved over all those years together, and I think this is a perfect send-off.”

At the end of the 2025 season, Honda will end its seven-year partnership with the Austrian team and eight-year run with the brand in general to become engine suppliers for Aston Martin from 2026 onwards.

