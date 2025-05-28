Jos Verstappen: Red Bull should look in the mirror if Max Verstappen doesn't win the title

Max Verstappen's father, Jos, feels that Red Bull would need to look in the mirror if the Dutch driver fails to win the title this season. The comments come in the aftermath of the race in Monaco, where the 4x F1 champion finished fourth and is now 25 points behind championship leader Oscar Piastri.

The 2025 F1 season has not been the best for Red Bull, as the team kicked things off being a step behind reigning champions McLaren. The Woking-based squad has once again built an impressive car that appears to be a step ahead of every other rival on the grid. As a result, after eight rounds into the season, McLaren has won six races, and the championship is led by Oscar Piastri, with Lando Norris in second position.

Max Verstappen, however, has also had his moments this season. The driver has secured multiple pole positions this year and won a couple of races as well. The win in Imola was his second of the season, and there have been a few positive signs coming out of Red Bull.

Jos Verstappen, however, has been notable by his absence from the paddock this season, as he has seemingly reduced his visits to an F1 race weekend. Talking to the Dutch Telegraph, Jos said that he was happy that he was not at a few races where the car was not working well, as he might have ended up saying something.

The former F1 driver also was quick to point out that for him it's all about having the best for Max Verstappen, and if somehow that doesn't happen this season, then Red Bull would need to look in the mirror. He said via Planet F1,

“My wife is struggling with health problems and I want to be there for her too. And everyone knows that I don’t like the Formula 1 world as much as I used to."

He added,

“Maybe it was a good thing that I wasn’t there then, also for my own state of mind. Two days later you naturally look at certain things differently, but sport is also emotion. I just want the best for Max. And if it doesn’t work out then, Red Bull should look in the mirror.”

Despite a P4 finish at the Monaco GP, Max Verstappen remains a strong contender to challenge McLaren drivers for the championship title this season.

Max Verstappen's father on his relationship with Christian Horner

Jos Verstappen has had a tenuous relationship with Christian Horner since last season when the Dutchman reportedly called for the Red Bull team principal's resignation. Max Verstappen's father was quite vocal about the team's struggles and quite harsh in his criticism as well. By the end of the season, things had calmed down a bit as everyone was just focused on bringing home the championship.

When questioned about his current relationship with Horner, Verstappen feels that there is mutual respect there, and that is all that matters. He said,

"We shouldn’t go on vacation together. But I don’t work for the team and he is the team boss, so there has to be mutual respect and there is."

He added,

“[Red Bull’s performance] definitely looks more positive. Monaco is a bit of an odd duck, but think in Barcelona we are going to see where Red Bull actually stands.”

As the team heads to Spain, Max Verstappen is currently 25 points behind championship leader Oscar Piastri. The Red Bull man would be hoping to claw some of it back in the next race as the car should be more suited to the track.

