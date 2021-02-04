Juan Manuel Correa set to return to racing after Spa Francorchamps accident

No one in the racing world will forget that horrible day during the 2019 Spa Francorchamps Grand Prix. Juan Manuel Correa and Anthoine Hurbert were racing down the straight into turn number two when another car spun around on the track, causing the drivers to slam the breaks to evade the spinning vehicle.

Rest in peace Anthoine



You will forever be in our hearts pic.twitter.com/rtOBGZDJlQ — Formula 2 (@FIA_F2) August 31, 2019

Hurbert turned right to avoid contact but was unable to keep control of his car and slammed into the barricades. Juan Manuel Correa, who was right around the corner, slammed into Hurberts' car causing more chaos.

That unfortunate day in Belgium has to be one of the worst days in modern Formula racing. Despite the progress made to make the sport much safer for drivers, formula racing lost one of its brightest upcoming drivers. Hurbert lost his life in the crash at the Spa Francorchamps circuit and Correa was left severally injured.

Juan Manuel Correa was immediately rushed to the nearest medical facility for treatment. He had to undergo several surgeries to repair the damage done to his foot from the crash. Now, after over 20 operations and more than a year and half of rehab, Juan Manuel Correa is set to make his return to racing.

Juan Manuel Correa joins ART Grand Prix

The young driver will be part of the ART Granx Prix team for the upcoming season.

"First of all, I’m extremely happy to be back after what I’ve been through," Juan Manuel Correa said. "I am super thankful to ART Grand Prix; it means a lot to me that they’re believing in me and my comeback. F3 is a transition year, my dream is still to reach F1 and this is the first step in my comeback.”

.@JMCorrea__ joins ART Grand Prix for the 2021 @FIAFormula3 season 🙌🏻#WelcomeBackJuanManuel, what an amazing news for the whole motorsport family 👊🏻



➡️ Find out more on https://t.co/4q1SpPCpOS



Photo: Formula Motorsport Ltd#F3 pic.twitter.com/TxzYRw5Uig — ART Grand Prix (@ARTGP) February 1, 2021

Everybody around Formula racing will be happy to see him return and should do everything to help Juan achieve his goal of driving one day in F1.