“Red Bull want only the best talent” – F2 driver defends Milton Keynes’ infamous approach to junior drivers 

F2 and Red Bull junior driver Juri Vips said that, unlike popular belief, team advisor Helmut Marko is straightforward and good to work with if things are going well. The driver was also quick to clarify that the Austrian would also 'put you under pressure.'

He continued, saying:

“He is simpler than people think, he is going to put you under pressure, but if you are doing well, then he is very nice and very straightforward. Perform, and everything is good.”

The former racing driver still plays an integral part in developing young talent at Red Bull’s academy. He has nurtured and brought up several F1 drivers who have gone on to win races and win championships, as in the case of the four-time champion Sebastian Vettel and the 2021 champion Max Verstappen. The 2022 drivers’ lineup features seven graduates from the driver's academy — Vettel, Pierre Gasly, Alex Albon, Verstappen, Carlos Sainz, Daniel Ricciardo, and Yuki Tsunoda.

Under the management of Helmut Marko, the academy has produced some talented F1 drivers owing to a pretty successful structure, but at the same time a brutal one too, as there is no room for errors. Daniil Kvyat, who drove for the team in 2016, was axed after just four races due to a collision with Sebastian Vettel at his home Grand Prix in Russia.

When asked about the pressure of being on the Red Bull junior team, Vips said:

“They throw people out, yes. But why would you want to keep and pay drivers who are not going to be worthy of F1? They want only the best talent and I think that’s the right approach. They keep the best and they give them the chance.”

Vips will continue his stint in F2 with Hitech GP for a second season in 2022. He finished the 2021 season with a P6 in the championship.

Can't see Pierre Gasly returning to Red Bull, says Karun Chandhok

Pierre Gasly at the F1 Grand Prix of Abu Dhabi

Former racing driver and television presenter Karun Chandhok said he does not see a future in the main team for Pierre Gasly. He made the same prediction earlier last season as well and says he still believes the same. He continued, saying:

“I’m still hugely impressed with Pierre’s ability to have bounced back from the mental trauma of being dropped by Red Bull Racing in 2019. It’s hard to see him making a comeback to the main Red Bull team but it would be fascinating to see how he gets on if he gets another opportunity with a team capable of fighting for race wins.”

Gasly had the strongest season of his career in 2021, breaking the 100-point barrier for the first time as he provided AlphaTauri with 110 of their 142 points. He is paired up with Yuki Tsunoda for the 2022 season as well, at AlphaTauri.

