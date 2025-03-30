“Just a coincidence”: Helmut Marko comments on Yuki Tsunoda’s Red Bull promotion ahead of Japanese GP

Red Bull Racing advisor Helmut Marko has claimed that Yuki Tsunoda, who is backed by Honda, and will be making his RBR debut at a track in Japan is all a matter of serendipity. The Japanese driver's first race with the top team will be taking place at the Suzuka circuit, a track owned by Honda, a Japanese company. The 24-year-old driver was announced to be joining the Austrian outfit earlier this week, taking Liam Lawson's place in the driver line-up.

Tsunoda has been promoted from his seat with Red Bull Racing's sister team of VCARB for the rest of the season. However, Marko has insisted that Honda had no role to play in the decision-making process that led to Tsunoda's new position.

“The fact that Japan happens to be the next race is just a coincidence. And of course, Honda is happy with the decision – that’s clear."

“But that wasn’t the decisive factor. Honda’s involvement ends at the end of this year anyway.”

Honda will cease to be Red Bull's engine manafacturer at the end of this year, with the team opting to build its own engines in accordance with the new regulations for the 2026 season. The Japanese company will instead be partnering up with Aston Martin next year.

Marko also spoke about what factors played a role in the organization choosing to have Yuki Tsunoda move up from his spot at VCARB, which will be filled in by Liam Lawson from the next race onwards.

“Yuki has undergone a transformation. He changed his management, and in this situation, this was simply the best option.” [via Motorsport Week]

The Japanese Grand Prix will take place next weekend, from April 4-6.

Honda Racing Corporation President speaks out about Yuki Tsunoda moving to RBR

Yuki Tsunoda during the Formula 1 Heineken Chinese Grand Prix 2025 in Shanghai International Circuit, on March 23, 2025. - Source: Getty

Koji Watanabe is the president of the Honda Racing Corporation, the division of the automotive company that handles engine manafacturing for motorsports, as well as nurturing the next generation of drivers through its development program, whose graduate list includes Tsunoda. Watanabe commented on the organization's excitement regarding one of its drivers heading to a top team after having spent a considerable amount of time in F1.

“We are delighted that Yuki Tsunoda, a graduate of Honda’s driver development program, has made great progress in his fifth year as an F1 driver and will be racing for Oracle Red Bull Racing, one of the strongest teams in F1. We look forward to his future success.” [via Honda]

Since his debut in F1 in 2021, Yuki Tsunoda has scored a total of 94 points, with a highest finish in the standings of 12th place.

