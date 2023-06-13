Create

"Just give Lewis the equity stake in the team" - Fans react to Toto Wolff stating that Lewis Hamilton's contract extension could take a few days

By Akshat Kabra
Modified Jun 13, 2023 16:22 IST
Lewis Hamilton celebrates winning a 7th F1 World Drivers Championship with Toto Wolff on the podium in the 2020 F1 Turkish Grand Prix. (Photo by Kenan Asyali - Pool/Getty Images)

Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff recently revealed that Lewis Hamilton's contract extension could be announced in a few days.

The Briton's current contract is going to end after the 2023 F1 season; however, there is a strong chance that it will be renewed soon. Although there were several rumors about the seven-time world champion leaving the Silver Arrows for another team, they have gradually died down.

In an interview with CNBC at the 2023 Forbes Iconcast Summit, Wolff revealed that it could take days rather than weeks and said:

"It's going to happen soon. I think we are talking more days than weeks."
As @F1 explodes in popularity in the U.S., @MercedesAMGF1 Team Principal & CEO Toto Wolff talks to @SaraEisen about the future of @LewisHamilton's contract and his hope to retake the number 1 spot in the championship. https://t.co/xNF6c5Qpbp

After the interview went viral on social media platforms, several fans reacted to it. Many were eager to hear about the contract extension as soon as possible, while others hoped that Mercedes and Lewis Hamilton would return to the top spot in F1 and win yet another title.

"Just give Lewis the equity stake in the team he’s earned and get it done," wrote one fan.
@SquawkStreet @F1 @MercedesAMGF1 @SaraEisen @LewisHamilton Just give Lewis the equity stake in the team he’s earned and get it done.

Here are some more reactions:

@SquawkStreet @F1 @MercedesAMGF1 @SaraEisen @LewisHamilton the street is also interested in Lewis Hamilton's contract
@SquawkStreet @F1 @MercedesAMGF1 @SaraEisen @LewisHamilton We will be back #1 @mercedesF1
@SquawkStreet @_the44 @F1 @MercedesAMGF1 @SaraEisen @LewisHamilton I’m loving all this… the energy drinks company may be winning on track but their social and recognition is still no.2 . I’m loving all this for Lewis and Mercedes 👏🏽
@SquawkStreet @F1 @MercedesAMGF1 @SaraEisen @LewisHamilton Respect the rules and financial rules 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾
@SquawkStreet @F1 @MercedesAMGF1 @SaraEisen @LewisHamilton https://t.co/oxd7CtSJqN

Though Toto Wolff stated that the F1 driver's contract extension could be announced in the coming days, he did not reveal the date since he wants to avoid getting bombarded with questions regarding the announcement at the upcoming Canadian GP.

Lewis Hamilton on contract extension talks with Mercedes

After finishing second in the Spanish GP, Lewis Hamilton revealed that he was going to have a meeting with Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff regarding his new contract with the team.

Speaking at the post-race press conference, he said:

“Well, I haven’t signed anything yet but I think we’re meeting with Toto tomorrow, so hopefully we can get something done."
⚪️✨ https://t.co/SFcBYs0l5A

When asked whether he dropped a major hint about his contract extension, Lewis Hamilton agreed that it was not a subtle hint. However, he pointed to his result in Barcelona to prove that the contract extension discussions are not affecting his on-track performance in any way.

The Brit added:

"Yeah, it wasn't a subtle hint. We've had so many meetings. It's just another one of the meetings that we're having. And yeah, you can see today my results, my performance is not affected by that."
"But… It's always something that's at the back of your mind so once that's done, then you're able to then focus more and think about the future, but as I said, I'm working as hard as I can with this team and I see so much strength within the team, I think they’re still so hungry.”

Lewis Hamilton is currently in fourth place with 87 points and is ahead of his teammate, George Russell.

