"Just let it go": Max Verstappen on what advice he'll give Kimi Antonelli as his F1 debut seems imminent

Max Verstappen advised Mercedes junior Kimi Antonelli on how he could navigate through his rookie season at F1. Antonelli is rumored to join the Mercedes F1 team in 2025.

Ever since Lewis Hamilton announced that he would join Ferrari in 2025, Mercedes started searching for his replacement. Many names like Carlos Sainz, Fernando Alonso, and Max Verstappen were reportedly thrown in the mix as potential candidates who could join the Silver Arrows. Among them was the team's junior driver, Kimi Antonelli.

Recently, several reports claimed that Mercedes has stopped chasing Carlos Sainz, which increases the chances of Antonelli's potential arrival in Mercedes.

Currently, Kimi Antonelli is driving for Prema Racing in the F2 championship. As per FIA, drivers need to gain at least 40 points and must be above 18 to compete in F1. Antonelli already has ample points from junior racing categories and would turn 18 in August, making him eligible for the top formula series.

Speaking in the press conference ahead of the 2024 F1 Monaco GP, Max Verstappen gave his views on how the Mercedes junior should tackle his rookie year in F1. He suggested that Antonelli should not think too much about everything and simply work his way through the good, the bad, and the ugly of the sport.

"But yeah, just, you know, going through the good moments, the bad moments, how you come out of these things, difficult weekends, where it's just not working for you or whatever. Like, there's so much to learn. But on the other hand, also, don't try to think about it too much. Just let it go," Verstappen said.

The Red Bull star also mentioned that the Mercedes junior should make occasional mistakes at the start of his F1 journey. He further explained that making blunders early on would be better than making them during a title battle.

"When you're talented – and you can see that with Kimi, he's very talented – I don't think you should be too worried, you know, just... make mistakes. I mean you have to make mistakes. Ideally, of course, you like to make those mistakes when you're not fighting for championships or whatever," the three-time world champion concluded.

Expand Tweet

Max Verstappen against FIA age limit rule that prevents Kimi Antonelli from joining F1

Max Verstappen recently spoke against FIA's age limit rule for F1 that came into effect when he joined the sport in 2016. As of now, this rule prevents Mercedes junior Kimi Antonelli from joining the sport.

Speaking to the media, Max Verstappen admitted that the rule was implemented because he joined the grid in 2016 when he was only 17 years old. However, he was against the rule and explained how it could stop talented young drivers from entering the sport, including Kimi Antonelli.

"Yes, that rule came about because of me. But ultimately, it does not stop what it is intended for. It is not specifically against him (Antonelli), but in some cases, it can of course stop talent from being kept in Formula 1," Verstappen said (via RacingNews365).

"I'm not a fan of that, of that whole system, but in the end the FIA has to think it's okay. But I'd rather not have it," he added.

So far, there has been no official confirmation whether Antonelli will get the Mercedes seat for the 2025 F1 season.