Former F1 driver Sebastian Vettel recently admitted how much he misses F1 while watching the practice sessions at the 2023 F1 Japanese GP as a spectator.

Vettel retired from the sport after the 2022 F1 season. He left Aston Martin and was replaced by Fernando Alonso. Since the German driver has been racing in F1 for 15 years, he obviously has moments where he misses the thrill of racing at eye-watering speeds.

While watching the practice session at Suzuka from the sidelines, Vettel was interviewed by Sky Sports Germany. He stated how he was delighted to see cars zoom past the corner at extremely high speeds. The former driver also mentioned it was difficult for him to watch the session from the sidelines, simply because he feels the urge to get behind the wheel.

"Of course, it is great and incredible because the cars are so fast," Vettel said. "Everyone has the quick shot on the soft tires. But just watching here [from the side] hurts. Constant goosebumps. Yeah, it is difficult here; watching from here now is very difficult."

Expand Tweet

Sebastian Vettel also stated that the Suzuka circuit and the Japanese GP have been one of his favorite tracks and Grand Prix of the year, something he has admitted many times in the past.

The German driver is at the Suzuka circuit to promote his biodiversity project called the 'Buzzin' Corner', which helps the bees hibernate and flourish.

Prior to the practice sessions at the Japanese GP, Vettel gathered all 20 current F1 drivers and hosted a small event where they decorated several wooden roof panels of bee hotels with yellow and black paint.

Sebastian Vettel feels Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton cannot be compared

Vettel recently spoke about Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton and how they are unique enough to not be compared with each other. In a recent interview with Sky Sports F1, the four-time world champion praised both drivers.

“You cannot compare Max to Lewis," said Vettel. "There’s not one formula, one recipe to success. Lewis was rated as the best there’s ever been, Max is demonstrating at the minute that he’s pulling off something that’s never been done before.”

Expand Tweet

Sebastian Vettel feels both have achieved great heights in their careers in their own ways and they are not really comparable.