"Karma is a beautiful thing"- Fans react to Fernando Alonso's DNF at 2022 F1 Mexican GP

An engine failure in Fernando Alonso's Alpine saw him retire from the 2022 F1 Mexican Grand Prix after running the race almost till the end. His rage was quite transparent as he got out of his car after parking it. This also triggered a virtual safety car in the race.

Fernando Alonso started the race on P9 and his teammate Esteban Ocon was right behind him on P10. As the race was mostly clear with almost no collisions on the track, he battled throughout trying to gain the maximum points.

On the 60th lap, however, the Spaniard started to experience some engine issues that were compromising his performance. He then took to the team radio to sarcastically mention the bad season he has had with the car as he kept getting pushed further and further back.

Soon, on the 65th lap, he went out on the first straight after suffering a major engine issue and had no other option but to retire from the race. His aggression carried onto his fans on Twitter, who have been agitated with the performances his Alpine has given all year. Here are some of the best Twitter reactions:

"How much more hard bad luck can this man take….."

Raocosmos @RaoCosmos @SkySportsF1 How much more hard bad luck can this man take….. @SkySportsF1 How much more hard bad luck can this man take….. 😢😢😢😢

"Alonso is so pissed at Alpine, as he should be."

Gunaditya Tripathi @Guni1202 Alonso is so pissed at Alpine



as he should be Alonso is so pissed at Alpine as he should be

"Karma is a beautiful thing."

"That f*cking car... holy shit.... dumb car, dumb team...."

"Alpine are so s**t man"

"Could be worse. Could be in an Aston."

Fans expect better results from Fernando Alonso in upcoming season

When Sebastian Vettel announced his retirement from the sport after this year, his seat at Aston Martin was taken up by Fernando Alonso. This came as a surprise to many, as relative to Alpine, Aston Martin has been performing poorly this season. Considering the issues Alonso has faced so far in the car, however, his fans are hopeful of better results at Aston Martin.

What's your favorite race of the 2022 season so far? Tell us in the comments below..

Poll : 0 votes