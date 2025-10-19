Kelly Piquet drops 2-word reaction to Max Verstappen's complete sweep in the F1 US GP

Red Bull star Max Verstappen dominantly won the 2025 US GP and completed a clean sweep. The Dutchman took the Sprint pole position, sprint race win, pole position for the main race, and the win on Sunday at the Circuit of the Americas. Verstappen's girlfriend, Kelly Piquet, took to Instagram and dropped a two-word reaction to her boyfriend's clean sweep.

Max Verstappen came into the US GP as the in-form driver with two wins and a podium in the last three races. The Red Bull driver’s pace was evident in the only practice session, and he went on to take the sprint pole position by less than a tenth over Lando Norris in P2. With both McLarens retiring from the Sprint race, the Dutchman comfortably won and cut down Oscar Piastri's championship lead by 8 points.

During the qualifying session for the main race, Max Verstappen set a banker lap time in Q3, which was nearly four tenths faster than Lando Norris. Despite not being able to start a final lap in Q3, the banker was enough to give him the pole position by three tenths.

The four-time F1 champion got a great start off the line during the main race and maintained his lead on Lap 1. However, behind him, Charles Leclerc, who was on the softer tires, was able to pass Lando Norris and kept the McLaren behind for the first stint as the Dutchman extended his lead to over 10 seconds.

Although Leclerc and Norris were able to claw back some of that gap in the second stint, Max Verstappen still comfortably finished the race 8 seconds ahead of Norris in P2.

Max Verstappen's girlfriend, Kelly Piquet, took to Instagram and shared F1's post about the Dutchman's win at the US GP. The Brazilian model uploaded a two-word caption about her boyfriend's clean sweep, which read,

“Perfect Weekend 🌡️🌡️🌡️”

Image credits: Instagram/@kellypiquet

Red Bull has found pace in the RB21 since the summer break, and the Dutchman has reportedly been happier with the balance, which he struggled with in the first half of the season.

Max Verstappen details the key details from the first stint at the US GP, which helped him comfortably win the race

Although Max Verstappen dominantly took the pole position, the McLarens have always been a strong car in the race trim. Charles Leclerc's move on Lap 1 on Lando Norris and then the defense from the Monegasque cost Norris heaps of time to the Red Bull driver.

Speaking with Martin Brundle after the race, Verstappen detailed how his pace was much closer to Norris', and the gap from the first stint is what led to the comfortable win. He said,

“Yeah, it was an unbelievable weekend for us. I knew the race would not be super straightforward. The whole race, the pace between myself and Lando was super close. But in that first stint I could eke out a gap and that’s what I managed to the end.”

With five races weekends to go, the Dutchman is 40 points behind the championship leader Oscar Piastri, and given his trajectory, he's truly back in contention for the title.

