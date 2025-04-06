Kelly Piquet drops 4-word reaction to Max Verstappen winning the F1 Japanese GP

Max Verstappen's partner Kelly Piquet had a four-word reaction to the Red Bull driver's emphatic win in Japan. Piquet, taking to her official Instagram account, hailed Verstappen and addressed his fourth back-to-back win at the Japanese GP.

Verstappen claimed the recently concluded Japanese GP in Suzuka to register his first win of the season and 64th of his career. With this, he secured four back-to-back wins at this track, starting from 2022. Celebrating the feat, Piquet shared footage of Verstappen on the top step of the Japanese GP podium, and wrote,

"4 in a row."

Here's the screenshot of Kelly Piquet's story on Instagram:

Credit: Kelly Piquet on Instagram.

Verstappen had a brilliant qualifying lap on Saturday that put him on a pedestal for Sunday's race. As the lights went out on Sunday, he kept his lead going into turn 1, maintained composure, and brought the Red Bull home to pick 25 crucial Championship points.

Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri of McLaren, who had the best car throughout the season so far, started their race from P2 and P3, and ended at the same spot. Although they looked threatening for Verstappen up ahead, the four-time world champion was too good to be overtaken.

Charles Leclerc, George Russell, and Kimi Antonelli finished the race at the same spot they started their race — P4, P5, and P6, respectively. Lewis Hamilton, Isack Hadjar, Alex Albon, and Oliver Bearman finished within the point-grabbing positions.

Max Verstappen summed up his Japanese GP experience: "It was tough"

Following the conclusion of the race, Max Verstappen shared his thoughts in the post-race interview, where he summed up the Japanese GP outing. Addressing the victory, he revealed that keeping the McLarens behind was "tough."

Race winner Max Verstappen of the Netherlands and Oracle Red Bull Racing lifts his trophy on the podium during the F1 Grand Prix of Japan at Suzuka Circuit on April 06, 2025 in Suzuka, Japan - Source: Getty

"It was tough, pushing very hard," Verstappen said. "The two McLarens were pushing me very hard so was a lot of fun out there. I'm incredibly happy. It started out tough this weekend, but we didn't give up, kept improving the car and starting on pole, could win the race." (Via Junaid Samodien on X)

Thanks to the important 25 points, Max Verstappen is now one point behind McLaren's Lando Norris in the F1 Drivers' Championship. As for the Constructors', Red Bull is currently trailing McLaren and Mercedes by 50 and 14 points, respectively.

